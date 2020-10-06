Vivo V20 lands in India October 13th

The new Vivo V20 smartphone launched recently and now it is heading to India next week, the handset will launch next Tuesday the 13th of October.

The Vivo V20 will come with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor.

The handset will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, it also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging, Plus Android 11.

The new Vivo V20 will have a range of high enc cameras, on the front there is a 44 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

