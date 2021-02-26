Vivo S9 smartphone to feature 44 megapixel Selfie camera

We recently heard that the new Vivo S9 smartphone would be launching on the 3rd of March and now we have some more details on the handset.

Vivo have revealed that the handset will come with a 44 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls.

The device is rumored to come with a Dimensity 1100 processor and it is expected to come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Other specifications will include a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, plus a Full HD+ resolution. It will also come with a 4000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

We will have full details on the new Vivo S9 smartphone when it is made official on the 3rd of March.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals