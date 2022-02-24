Vivo IQOO 9 smartphone unveiled

Yesterday we heard about the new Vivo IQOO 9 Pro smartphone and now we have details on another device, the Vivo IQOO 9.

The new IQOO 9 comes with different specifications to the Pro model we saw yesterday, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset features a slightly smaller display at 6.56 inches, the display is an AMOLED display and it comes with a Full HD+ resolution and HDR10+, it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Vivo IQOO 9 smartphone comes with a 4,350 mAh battery and it also has the same 120W fast charging as the Pro model. The handset can charge fully from 0 to 100% in just 18 minutes, which is impressive.

The device comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, Legend, Phonix, and Alpha, one will feature the same BMW M Sport branding as the pro model. Pricing for the handset will start at around $575.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals