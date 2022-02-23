Vivo iQOO 9 Pro smartphone charges in just 20 minutes

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro, the company has also teamed up with BMW and will offer a BMW M Motorsport version of the handset.

The device features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display that has a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it comes with a 20Hz refresh rate.

The new iQOO 9 Pro smartphone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

The handset comes with a range of storage options from 256GB to 512GB, it does not feature a microSD card slot, it has a 4700 mAh battery and it comes with 120W fast charging.

The 120W fast charging can charge the new Vivo iQOO 9 Pro from 0 to 40% in just 8 minutes and 100% in just 20 minutes, that sounds impressive, there is also 50W wireless charging on the handset.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back.

The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 16-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new Vivo iQOO 9 Pro smartphone will retail for Rs. 64,990 which is about $870 at the current exchange rate.

Source The Verge

