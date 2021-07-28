Vivaldi 4.1 web browser brings new Command Chain feature

The development team responsible for creating the excellent Vivaldi web browser has announced the release of a new update today in the form of Vivaldi 4.1 bringing with it a number of new features for users to enjoy including Accordion Tabs and Command Chains.

The new Command Chain feature allows you to open multiple websites and automatically adding them to a tiled (split-screen) view with one simple command. Vivaldi 4.1 also allows users to choose from over 200 browser commands to build custom shortcuts, workflows, and browser modes, for example, toggle Full-screen and Reader mode making it easier to focus and remove unwanted clutter from webpages as you surfer work or pleasure.

“Tab Stacks in Vivaldi browser are a fan-favorite and so are the endless customization options. Now Vivaldi adds a new one. Users can choose from three different Tab Stack styles: Compact, Two-Level, or (brand-new in this update) Accordion. Accordion Tabs, which allow users to expand and collapse a tab stack with a click, add a new dimension to our comprehensive Tab Management. The feature can be enabled in Settings →Tabs. For the accordions to stay open, the arrow button can be used. For full control, Auto-Expand can be turned off in the settings. “

“In Vivaldi 4.1 browser, multiple actions can now run in an efficient, quick sequence. A custom sequence of commands – Command Chains – can be triggered with a single keystroke. Users can choose from over 200 browser commands to build custom shortcuts, workflows, and browser modes improving productivity and speed. For example, toggle Fullscreen and Reader mode, to maximize user focus and reading experience.”

“Chains can be created with a click on the plus icon in the Vivaldi browser. Users simply select a bunch of ‘actions’ such as open a new tab, a new URL in a new tab, set a periodic reload of that tab. They then assign their custom chain a name and add commands to it. Once done, they can write the Chain name in Quick Commands and it issues all the chained commands. Users can create as many Command Chains as they like.”

For more information on all the new features in the latest Vivaldi browser and how to use them jump over to the official Vivaldi blog by following the link below.

Source : Blog

