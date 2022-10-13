Vivaldi 5.5 Android app lets you build your own browser

Today the Vivaldi browser development team has announced a new release of Vivaldi 5.5 on the Android platform making the latest browser available on Chromebooks, tablets, and in cars. Customise and build your own browser using the latest Vivaldi Android app that provides a variety of options and features to make browsing more flexible, efficient, and more enjoyable. Capable of running on any devices loaded with Android 5 or higher the Vivaldi 5.5 browser offers a new way to automatically close inactive tabs, enhancing performance and your experience.

Vivaldi 5.5 on Android

“Some of us tend to open a lot of tabs and forget to close them. For those of you in this position, we have added a setting that will automatically close inactive tabs. No more need to cycle through your different tabs and close them one by one. You’ll find this new “Automatically Close Tabs (Never, One week, One month, Three months)” option in Settings – Tabs. Vivaldi will also initiate a new check for inactive tabs when one of the settings (Never, One Week, One Month, Three Months) is changed.”

“Discoverability and user experience are areas that we constantly strive to improve. That is why we have reworked our welcome flow (onboarding), so you can get to know our features from the word “go” and customize your Vivaldi just the way you like. This is intended for brand-new Vivaldi converts, not those of you already happily using Vivaldi. So, if you are about to download the browser, we have made it easier for you to feel at home right away.

When launching Vivaldi for the first time, you will meet seven quick steps for setting up your browser. Because Vivaldi is all about options, even at this early stage of the process, you will discover a lot of them.”

“At first, you will be greeted by the Welcome screen that will take you to the second step asking you to choose whether you want to kickstart your Vivaldi experience and get browsing or to customize Vivaldi and start making it your own. Our goal is to provide flexibility in the way you browse. Instead of confining you to pre-determined and locked settings, the browser adjusts to your workflows and preferences. So the third step lets you play around with tabs. And, if you prefer to position your tab and address bars at the top or bottom, you can easily do that.”

Source : VB



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals