Visualizing Complexity design book lets you visualize complex issues in an attractive and innovative way

Designers may be interested in a new modular information design handbook in the form of Visualizing Complexity created to provide a new work standard enabling anyone to visualize complex issues in an attractive and innovative way using modular information design. “Explaining complexity isn’t always simple. Especially when you’re trying to do it with information design. And if you don’t know where to start, the process can be totally daunting. So we developed the easy-to-use Modular Information Design (MID) framework and laid it all out in this beautifully crafted book.”

Visualizing Complexity design book

Visualizing Complexity, the Modular Information Design Handbook is a functional publication that introduces MID—an adaptive system for anyone wishing to communicate information through design. Modular Information Design is a straightforward and user-friendly way of transforming complex or unstructured numbers and texts into creative and playful designs.

Consisting of 80 elements, organized into four dimensions, Visualizing Complexity brings data and Swiss graphic design together in a creative, coherent form, complemented by practical application examples. Our book explains the journey, from text to data, through a storyline that covers all steps necessary to create multidimensional visualizations. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $50 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing a clear and concise framework for a developing discipline at the intersection between data science, data visualization, graphic design, coding, journalism and communication, this book opens new perspectives for all readers. Straightforward and user-friendly, The Modular Information Design Handbook demonstrates that dealing with complex or unstructured numbers and texts can lead to creative and playful designs.”

If the Visualizing Complexity crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Visualizing Complexity design book project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the design book, jump over to the official Visualizing Complexity crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

