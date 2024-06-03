Vision SE VR Teardown how does it compare to Apple’s Vision Pro

In the rapidly evolving world of spatial computing, two headsets have captured the attention of tech enthusiasts: the Vision SE VR and Apple’s Vision Pro. At different ins of the pricing spectrum the AliExpress offers a much more affordable spatial computing headset when compared to Apple’s Vision Pro priced at $4,000.

Vision SE VR Teardown

While both aim to provide immersive experiences, as you would expect, a detailed teardown reveals significant differences in quality, functionality, and user experience. Join the iFixit team as they take their toolkit to the AliEpress Vision SE VR headset revealing the intricacies of these headsets, highlighting the Vision SE’s shortcomings and the Vision Pro’s superior features. If you have not already seen it iFixit also wasted no time taking their toolkit to the Apple’s Vision Pro revealing its inner workings.

Apple’s Vision Pro: Setting the Bar High

Apple’s Vision Pro stands out with its high-quality cameras and sensors, which are crucial for delivering a truly immersive VR experience. The advanced components enable precise movement detection, allowing users to interact seamlessly within the virtual environment. The Vision Pro’s sophisticated tracking capabilities enhance the overall user experience, making it feel more natural and intuitive.

However, this level of sophistication comes at a steep price. With a price tag of $4000, the Vision Pro is a significant investment for most consumers. While the advanced features justify the cost for some, it may be a barrier for others looking to explore virtual reality.

Vision SE VR Headset: Falling Short in Functionality

In contrast to the Vision Pro, the Vision SE VR headset offers a more basic approach to virtual reality. The headset relies on head-turn navigation and side button selection, which can feel restrictive and less intuitive compared to the Vision Pro’s advanced tracking. The Vision SE’s movement tracking is limited, hindering the overall immersion and interactivity of the experience.

One notable drawback of the Vision SE is its tethered controller. The wired connection limits the user’s freedom of movement, making the experience less fluid and more cumbersome. This limitation becomes even more apparent when compared to the Vision Pro’s wireless capabilities, which allow for greater mobility and a more seamless experience.

Furthermore, the Vision SE lacks a crucial feature: IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment. The absence of this adjustment can lead to discomfort and eye strain, as users cannot customize the headset to their individual eye spacing. This oversight can significantly impact the overall user experience, especially during extended VR sessions.

Basic movement tracking

Head-turn navigation and side button selection

Tethered controller

No IPD adjustment

Build Quality and Internal Components: A Tale of Two Headsets

Upon examining the build quality of the Vision SE VR headset, it becomes evident that it falls short of the premium standards set by the Vision Pro. The materials and components used in the Vision SE feel inferior, lacking the robustness and durability expected from a high-end VR device. This disparity extends to the internal components, where the Vision SE’s hardware fails to match the Vision Pro’s advanced technology.

One notable absence in the Vision SE is automatic eye tracking. This feature, which is becoming increasingly common in high-end VR headsets, enhances the user experience by enabling more natural interaction and reducing the reliance on physical controls. The Vision Pro, on the other hand, incorporates this technology, further solidifying its position as a superior VR headset.

User Experience: Comfort and Immersion

The user experience with the Vision SE VR headset leaves much to be desired. The lack of advanced features, such as automatic eye tracking, combined with the poor build quality, contributes to a less enjoyable and potentially uncomfortable experience. Users may find themselves struggling with eye strain due to the absence of IPD adjustment, as the headset cannot be tailored to their individual needs.

In contrast, the Vision Pro prioritizes user comfort and immersion. The high-quality components, advanced tracking capabilities, and attention to detail in design ensure a more pleasant and engaging VR experience. While the Vision Pro’s price may be a deterrent for some, the superior user experience it offers cannot be overlooked.

Recommendation: Considering Alternatives

Given the significant shortcomings of the Vision SE VR headset, it is difficult to recommend it as a viable option for most users. Instead, those seeking a high-quality VR experience without breaking the bank may want to consider a used Quest 2. The Quest 2 offers a more balanced combination of quality, functionality, and affordability, making it a compelling alternative to both the Vision SE and the Vision Pro.

Better overall VR experience compared to Vision SE

More affordable than Vision Pro

Balanced combination of quality and functionality

In conclusion, the Vision SE VR headset falls short in several key areas when compared to Apple's Vision Pro. From build quality to tracking capabilities and user experience, the Vision SE fails to deliver the same level of performance and immersion. For those seeking a truly high-quality VR experience, the Vision Pro stands out as the superior choice, albeit at a premium price point. However, for most users, a used Quest 2 offers a more accessible and well-rounded option, striking a balance between quality and affordability.

