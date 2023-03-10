How to view Apple purchases and request refunds

Keeping track of your purchases on mobile devices for applications, movies, music, books and anything else purchased purchased on your iOS device can sometimes be difficult. If you would like to check the purchases you have made on your Apple devices you may be interested to know that Apple makes it very easy to request refunds and search through your entire Apple purchase history.

This quick guide will show you how to see Apple purchases you have made on your iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or MacBook. You will be pleased to know that Apple has created a dedicated website where you can login using your Apple ID to view your entire Apple purchase history.

View Apple purchases

1. Go to “Settings”

2. Select your Name and Apple ID banner at the top of the Settings screen.

3. Select “Media & Purchases”

4. Select “View Account” from the pop-up menu at the bottom of the screen

5. Scroll down a little until you see “Purchase History” and tap on it.

6. Scroll through your purchase history or select a specific year using the “Date Range” option at the top.

Request a refund from Apple

Once logged in you can report a quality issue, request a refund, report anything you might think is a fraud or scam as well as report offensive, illegal or abusive content, you may have discovered in a purchase from the Apple App stores.

Luckily Apple makes it very easy for you to monitor and check all the purchases you are made from your Apple iOS or Mac computers. If you have inadvertently forgotten your Apple account login details you may be interested in our quick guide on how to find Apple ID logins which also provides details on how you can ask Apple to remind you using their automated online form.

On MacBook or iMac :

1. Open the Apple Music App on your Mac

2. Select “Account” from the top menu bar

3. Select “Account Settings” from the drop down menu

4. On the Account Information page scroll down a little until you see “Purchase History”

5. Click “See All” on the right hand side

If you would like to report a problem to Apple regards any of your purchases simply click on the “More” link on the right-hand side and you will be taken to the official Apple website. Or you can use the instructions below to go to the website manually to request a refund or report anything suspicious you have found in an application or purchase directly to Apple.

Check your purchase history from a browser :

1. Visit the reportaproblem.apple.com website

2. Login using your Apple ID security credentials

3. Search for specific purchases or view everything in chronological order.

Using a browser to connect to the official Apple website, you can also check the status of claims, refunds and more. If you are having issues finding a purchase, make sure you are logging into the website using the Apple ID you used when buying the item. As it will only show the items associated with each ID. If you are signed up for Apple Family Sharing, you will need to login with the main admin “Controller” credentials to see a full list of everyone’s purchases.

We have also created a detailed guide if you would like to cancel unwanted iPhone subscriptions for apps and services.





