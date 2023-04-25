Victoria 3 Voice of the People expansion launches May 22nd

Paradox Interactive has this week revealed a new trailer for the upcoming expansion to its Victoria 3 strategy game providing players with over 60 New Historical Characters, Special Agitator Interactions, The Dramatic History of France and New Art. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new expansion which is now available to preorder offering a chance to receive three additional historical French characters: the wily and determined politician Georges Clemenceau, the liberal philosopher and writer Alexis de Tocqueville, and the military adventurer Jules Brunet.

Victoria 3 expansion

“Relive the dramatic political events of the 19th century in this first immersion pack for Victoria 3. Drawing from the historical struggles between reformists, reactionaries and revolutionaries, Voice of the People puts you in the middle of political crises as charismatic characters from history vigorously push their agendas.”

Over 60 New Historical Characters: Explore new alternate histories with real historical characters, including John Brown, Emmeline Pankhurst, and Enver Pasha.

Special Agitator Actions: Aid the agitators by promoting them to lead Interest Groups, or send them into exile to blunt their impact. You can also, in some cases, invite other nations’ exiles into your society to take advantage of their ideas.

Unique French Content: New events, journal missions, and decisions inspired by French history. Press your advantage in Northern Africa, back one of many royal claimants, or establish a strong French Empire in Europe and worldwide.

New French Buildings: Historic structures from France added to the map.

New Art: A paper map unique to Voice of the People, wrapped in a new art nouveau appearance. New animations for revolutions highlight the interest groups in revolt, and new clothing and uniforms are added for many societies.

“The release of Voice of the People will accompany a major free update to Victoria 3, available to all Victoria players. This update will include the new Agitator System, which allows individual characters to appear to push for political reforms that may not be available or desired by your current government. There will also be new political ideologies for France, changes to the world map, and reworks of the legislative and revolutionary processes, along with many other changes.”

