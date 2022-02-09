Free Crusader Kings III update Royal Court? adds new inventory system

Paradox Interactive have released a new free update for the Crusader Kings III role-playing strategy game in the form of the Royal Court DLC. Bringing with it a wealth of new features including a new inventory system. Offering an upgraded version that was also available in previous games. Together with fancier 3D throne rooms and more. “Love, fight, scheme, and claim greatness. Determine your noble house’s legacy in the sprawling grand strategy of Crusader Kings III.”

Free Royal Court update overview

“The Royal edition of Crusader Kings III is the obvious choice for aspiring nobles looking to create a dynasty that lasts throughout the ages. It includes Crusader Kings III, an Expansion pass covering the first three upcoming expansions and the Expansion Pass bonus Fashion of the Abbasid Court.

Guide a historical dynasty through the centuries. Gather new lands and titles to cement your legacy. Knights, peasant revolts, pilgrimages, Viking raiders… experience the drama and pageantry of the Middle Ages. Be a faithful adherent of your religion, embrace heresy, or start your own faith on the wreckage of failed belief systems.”

Official launch trailer

“- Take command of your house and expand your dynasty through a meticulously researched Middle Ages. Begin in 867 or 1066 and claim lands, titles, and vassals to secure a realm worthy of your royal blood. Your death is only a footnote as your lineage continues with new playable heirs, either planned… or not.

– Discover a sprawling simulated world teeming with peasants and knights, courtiers, spies, knaves and jesters, and secret love affairs. An extensive cast of historical characters can be romanced, betrayed, executed, or subtly influenced.

– Explore a vast medieval map stretching from the snowswept Nordic lands to the Horn of Africa, and the British Isles in the west to the exotic riches of Burma in the east. Claim, conquer, and rule thousands of unique counties, duchies, kingdoms, and empires.”

Source : Steam

