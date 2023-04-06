No Man’s Sky update 4.2 and Interceptor arrives today

A new update has been rolled out to the No Man’s Sky space exploration game in the form of update 4.2 which brings with it the new Interceptor. The latest update and Interceptor are now available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Nintendo Switch, and VR as a free update for all existing players. Check out the video below for a quick overview of or due can expect from the Interceptor. Although be aware that obtaining the interceptor for your own fleet will not be easy.

“The mission to recover the secret Sentinel equipment and turn this stolen technology back against the horde is fraught with danger, not least because the Sentinels have been developing advanced defence and attack technologies which they are not shy of deploying against any puny threats to their dominance.”

No Mans Sky Interceptor

“We are delighted to launch another major update for No Man’s Sky, and it’s one of our largest in recent memory. We’re calling Interceptor, with a brand new class of incredibly varied Starship, a bunch of new gameplay features, new world variants and a ton of new content! The ever-present tyrants of universe enforcement, the Sentinels, have become prey to a corruption that is spreading through their factions. Only the bravest Travellers will dare venture to forsaken Sentinel worlds to investigate.

Those that do, however, will find abandoned encampments to explore, intriguing crystals to harvest and, for the most persistent, the blueprints for a hitherto undiscovered Sentinel Interceptor starship which come in a huge variety of models.

Venture to forsaken Sentinel worlds in update 4.2, INTERCEPTOR! Explore corrupted Sentinel planets, fight a legion of challenging new robotic guardians, hijack their technology, steal their ships, harvest their resources, destroy their freighters, and much, much more!”

“As is now customary, a No Man’s Sky update comes with a huge range of other additions and improvements to almost every other area of the game. Players can discover what’s new by downloading Interceptor today. We are really excited to bring Interceptor to our players, but there’s plenty more to come from our tiny team in 2023.”

Source : NMS





