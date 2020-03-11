SmartStick OBD2 real-time vehicle monitoring system

Drivers looking to monitor vehicles in real time may be interested in a new vehicle monitoring system aptly named the SmartStick OBD2 which is launched via Kickstarter this month to provide real-time vehicle monitoring direct to your smartphone device. The easy to install system connects your phone to your car’s computer providing remote vehicle diagnostics as well as trip and maintenance monitoring information. Early bird pledges are available from $55 or £43, watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its features installation and data monitoring.

“Smart health, trip and maintenance monitoring of not only your vehicle, but every vehicle in the family. SmartStick is the world’s thinnest and most advanced OBD2 tool that is going to impact upon the way we use and monitor our vehicles. SmartStick is a game changer as it works entirely in the background, performing a full health check every time you drive, without the need to ever open the App. Record every trip, classify as business or personal, record vehicle expenses, set maintenance reminders and generate comprehensive driving, usage and expense reports.”

Features of the SmartStick OBD2 vehicle monitoring system include :

– Seamless Integration – No need to open the app ever. Plug, Play and Leave

– Automatic Monitoring – Full health scans performed on every trip

– Onboard Storage – Never misses a trip even when Bluetooth is off

– Family Monitoring – Access information remotely about every vehicle

– Battery Scan – Monitors battery health in real-time

Source : Kickstarter

