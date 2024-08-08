Vauxhall Astra Griffin Unveiled

The Vauxhall Astra Griffin is the latest special edition model from Vauxhall, offering a compelling package for those seeking enhanced specifications at a more attractive price point. This new model is available in both electric and petrol variants, making the transition to electric vehicles more accessible for a wider range of customers. The Astra Griffin comes in both Hatch and Sports Tourer body styles, providing a fresh entry point to the Astra lineup and catering to different preferences and needs.

The introduction of the Astra Griffin demonstrates Vauxhall’s commitment to expanding its range of electric vehicles while also offering competitive petrol options. By providing a well-equipped special edition at a lower price point, Vauxhall aims to attract more buyers to the Astra range and showcase the benefits of both electric and petrol powertrains.

Enhanced Features and Connectivity

One of the standout aspects of the Astra Griffin is its improved specification compared to the Design trim. Exterior enhancements include tinted rear windows and roof rails on the Sports Tourer variant, adding a touch of style and practicality. Inside the cabin, the driver and front passenger can enjoy the comfort of heated seats, with the driver’s seat featuring an ergonomic design certified by AGR (Campaign for Healthier Backs). The heated steering wheel provides additional comfort during colder months.

In terms of technology, the Astra Griffin offers a range of features to enhance the driving experience. Wireless smartphone charging allows for convenient and cable-free charging of compatible devices, while the rearview 180-degree camera provides improved visibility when reversing or parking. The Vauxhall Multimedia Pure Panel infotainment system is a highlight, featuring a ten-inch color touchscreen that is compatible with Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. This seamless integration allows drivers to access their favorite apps, music, and navigation services directly from their smartphone. The accompanying ten-inch digital instrument cluster presents key driving information in a clear and customizable format.

Pricing and Availability

Vauxhall has positioned the Astra Griffin as an attractive proposition for buyers looking for value without compromising on features. The Astra Electric Griffin starts at £34,995 OTR, representing a significant saving of £2,800 over the Design trim. This competitive pricing makes the electric variant more accessible to a wider range of customers. For those preferring a petrol engine, the Astra Griffin is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo engine and starts at £24,795 OTR. This reduces the entry point to the Astra range by £2,775, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers.

To further enhance affordability, Vauxhall offers attractive finance options for the Astra Griffin. The electric model is available for £399 per month over a five-year term, while the petrol variant can be financed for the same monthly price over a four-year term. These competitive finance deals make it easier for customers to access the benefits of the Astra Griffin without a significant upfront investment.

Orders for the Astra Griffin are now open, with first deliveries of the electric models expected in August, followed by the petrol variant in November. This phased rollout allows customers to plan their purchase according to their preferences and timeline.

Specifications

The Vauxhall Astra Griffin features an impressive array of specifications that set it apart from other models in the Astra range:

Variants: The Astra Griffin is available in both electric and petrol variants, catering to different powertrain preferences.

The Astra Griffin is available in both electric and petrol variants, catering to different powertrain preferences. Body Styles: Customers can choose between the Hatch and Sports Tourer body styles, depending on their space and practicality requirements.

Customers can choose between the Hatch and Sports Tourer body styles, depending on their space and practicality requirements. Electric Motor: The electric variant is powered by a 156PS motor, delivering instant torque of 270Nm for responsive and smooth acceleration.

The electric variant is powered by a 156PS motor, delivering instant torque of 270Nm for responsive and smooth acceleration. Battery: The 54kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides a range of up to 258 miles (WLTP), offering ample driving distance for most daily needs.

The 54kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides a range of up to 258 miles (WLTP), offering ample driving distance for most daily needs. Charging: The Astra Electric Griffin supports rapid charging, with the ability to charge from 20-80% in just 26 minutes using a 100kW DC charger. It can also be charged from 0-100% in 5 hours and 45 minutes using an 11kW public charger, or in 8 hours using a 7kW wallbox.

The Astra Electric Griffin supports rapid charging, with the ability to charge from 20-80% in just 26 minutes using a 100kW DC charger. It can also be charged from 0-100% in 5 hours and 45 minutes using an 11kW public charger, or in 8 hours using a 7kW wallbox. Petrol Engine: The petrol variant is equipped with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo engine, producing 130PS and 230Nm of torque for efficient and responsive performance.

The petrol variant is equipped with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo engine, producing 130PS and 230Nm of torque for efficient and responsive performance. Transmission: The petrol model comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, providing engaging and precise gear changes.

The petrol model comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, providing engaging and precise gear changes. Infotainment: The ten-inch color touchscreen infotainment system supports Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, while the ten-inch digital instrument cluster displays essential driving information.

The ten-inch color touchscreen infotainment system supports Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, while the ten-inch digital instrument cluster displays essential driving information. Driver Assistance: The Astra Griffin offers a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic and speed sign recognition, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The Astra Griffin offers a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic and speed sign recognition, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Lighting: LED headlights, tail lights, and daytime running lights with high beam assist provide excellent visibility and a modern aesthetic.

LED headlights, tail lights, and daytime running lights with high beam assist provide excellent visibility and a modern aesthetic. Interior Features: The heated seats, heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, and rearview 180-degree camera enhance comfort and convenience.

The heated seats, heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, and rearview 180-degree camera enhance comfort and convenience. Warranty: The electric variant comes with an eight-year/100,000 miles battery warranty, providing peace of mind for long-term ownership. Both variants also include three years of roadside assistance.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals