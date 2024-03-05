Instagram DMs Just Got an Upgrade: 15-Minute Edit Window

Instagram has announced that it is bringing some new DM features to its platform, this includes the ability to edit DMs after they are sent and you will have 15 minutes from when the DM is sent to edit it.

This is a useful feature if you send a DM with a typo or other mistake in it, you will now be able to edit that mistake for up to 15 minutes after it was sent, there are also a range of other new features being released as well.

You will now be able to pin Instagram chats to the top of your inbox, so if there is someone you message regularly, likes your family or friends, then you can pin that chat to the top of the inbox.

There is now also the ability to turn off read receipts on and off so you can choose whether or not to let people know that you have read their message, you can do this for all of your chats and messages on Instagram.

There are now more themes to choose from on messaging and also the ability to save your favorite stickers in DMs to make them easier to access, you will also have access to stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages when you reply to a message. You can find more details about these new features at the link below.

Source Meta



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals