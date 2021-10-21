Varjo Aero VR headset offers professional grade fidelity at an affordable price

Varjo has today officially launched their new Aero VR headset opening preorders for the hardware which has been specifically designed to offer a “generational leap in visual fidelity for professionals and leading-edge VR users alike” says the engineering team. The latest hardware from the company has been designed to provide a more affordable VR headset when compared to their other creations which ranging pricing from $3,200 up to $5,500 in addition to a annual subscription.

In comparison the Varjo Aero virtual reality headset is priced at $2,000 with no annual fee but you will need to also purchase SteamVR Tracking base stations and controllers. Orders are now open and the first shipments are expected to roll out to customers before the end of the year.

Features of the Varjo Aero headset

– Dual mini-LED displays with 35 ppd peak fidelity, 150 nits of brightness, and a 115° field of view for stunning edge-to-edge clarity.

– Crystal-clear, variable resolution, aspheric lenses offering a massive step-up in visual fidelity over consumer-grade Fresnel optics.

– Automatic IPD adjustment and ultra-fast, built-in eye-tracking at 200 Hz for a tailored, optimal experience to every user, every time.

– Premium lightweight comfort with a 3-point precision fit headband, active cooling, and optimized ergonomics for long-duration usage.

– Get the ultimate experience of SteamVR content including Microsoft Flight Simulator, and excel with professional 3D software such as Gravity Sketch and KeyVR.

– No annual software subscription but full access to Varjo Base software updates, including a high-definition virtual desktop with Varjo Workspace.

“The Varjo Aero features a cutting-edge optical design that propels users to a new level of visual fidelity, pushing the pixels tighter together directly in front of you. The variable resolution lenses create an ultra-sharp peak resolution of 35 PPD, right at the centre of focus where it matters most – mimicking the way the human eye works. Alternative commercially available headsets max out closer to 20 PPD. Compared to the murky experience of consumer-grade Fresnel lenses, the lenses in the Aero are aspheric, offering an incredible true-to-life visual experience that makes god rays and the screen-door effect a thing of the past.”

“Varjo Aero comes with the world’s most advanced built-in eye tracking at 200Hz. It features an automatic, mechanical interpupillary distance adjustment that always delivers the best possible visual quality for each user. With our one-dot calibration, it takes seconds to have the headset find the perfect optical fit tuned to your eyes. The eye tracking also allows for advanced dynamic foveated rendering to take place to further enhance application performance.”

