Virtual reality game is enjoying SteamVR games may be interested to know that Valve has rolled out a new SteamVR Beta 1.17.8 update this week bringing with it a wealth of new tweaks, features and enhancements. One of the new additions is a clarity boosting field-of-view option, that allows a trading off of peripheral vision for increased clarity (e.g. reading glasses). This works by using the same total render resolution to draw only a smaller subset of the scene, explains Valve.

Another new feature is the Override World Scale, added to enable you the ability to adjust the perceived scale of the world e.g. to get the size of an aircraft cockpit to feel just right, or help short people reach tall places. “In both cases, applications may cache values related to these features, and therefore may need to be relaunched for new settings to be fully applied properly. WMR headset users will need to opt into the beta version of Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR.”

Full details jump over to the official Valve Steam Community page by following the link below for more details and to download the latest update power up your Steam games network client and update from there.

Source : Valve

