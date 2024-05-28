VANKYO 2024 smart projectors for gaming and entertainment from $130

VANKYO has recently launched three new smart home theater projectors to help you enjoy movies, TV shows, and other multimedia content in the comfort of your living room. The Leisure L470 Neo, Leisure L570 Bundle, and Performance V700 Pro projectors incorporate the latest advancements in design, image quality, and smart features, making them the most compelling options for those seeking an immersive home theater experience without breaking the bank.

These new projectors showcase VANKYO’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and performance. The V-Smile Design philosophy ensures that each projector features a sleek, modern aesthetic that seamlessly blends with any home decor. Meanwhile, the integrated Smart VanOS platform provides users with access to popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video right out of the box, eliminating the need for additional devices or complicated setups.

PixPerfect Technology

One of the standout features of VANKYO’s new projectors is the inclusion of PixPerfect technology. This innovative suite of image enhancement algorithms and smart adjustment capabilities ensures that users always enjoy the best possible picture quality, regardless of the content source or viewing environment. PixPerfect technology includes advanced features such as:

– Automatic keystone correction: Eliminates image distortion and ensures a perfectly rectangular picture, even when the projector is placed at an angle.

– Focus enhancement: Optimizes image sharpness and clarity, delivering crystal-clear visuals that bring every detail to life.

– Intelligent color optimization: Analyzes the content being displayed and adjusts color settings in real-time to provide the most accurate and vibrant colors possible.

By incorporating PixPerfect technology, VANKYO has made it easier than ever for users to enjoy a premium home theater experience without the need for extensive manual adjustments or specialized knowledge.

Immersive Audio Experience with Dolby Audio

In addition to their impressive visual capabilities, VANKYO’s new home projectors also deliver exceptional audio performance. The Leisure L570 Bundle and Performance V700 Pro models feature built-in speakers with Dolby Audio technology, which provides rich, clear sound that complements the stunning visuals on display.

The Leisure L570 Bundle is equipped with dual 5W speakers, while the Performance V700 Pro features even more powerful dual 8W speakers. These high-quality audio systems eliminate the need for external speakers in many cases, simplifying setup and reducing overall costs for users.

Versatile Connectivity and Ease of Use

VANKYO’s smart home theater projectors offer a wide range of connectivity options, making it easy for users to enjoy content from various sources. All three models feature wireless mirroring capabilities, allowing users to stream content directly from their smartphones, tablets, or laptops without the need for cables.

The Leisure L470 Neo home projector also includes two-way Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, allowing users to share audio with external speakers or use the projector as a standalone Bluetooth speaker when not watching visual content. This versatility makes the projector a valuable addition to any home entertainment setup, offering flexibility and convenience for a wide range of use cases. With three models to choose from, there is a VANKYO smart home theater projector to suit every need and budget:

The Leisure L470 Neo is the perfect entry-level option, offering a native 720p resolution, electrical adjustment, and wireless mirroring at an affordable price point of only $129.99

is the perfect entry-level option, offering a native 720p resolution, electrical adjustment, and wireless mirroring at an affordable price point of only $129.99 The Leisure L570 Bundle is ideal for those seeking a feature-rich, budget-friendly solution, with a native 1080P resolution, a 100″ screen included, and built-in access to popular streaming services priced at $239.99

is ideal for those seeking a feature-rich, budget-friendly solution, with a native 1080P resolution, a 100″ screen included, and built-in access to popular streaming services priced at $239.99 The Performance V700 Pro represents the ultimate home theater experience, boasting an ultra-bright 680 Lumens, Dolby Audio with dual 8W speakers, and PixPerfect smart auto adjustment features.

By carefully considering their specific needs and preferences, consumers can select the VANKYO projector that best aligns with their home entertainment goals and budget.

Smart Home Projector

As the demand for immersive, high-quality home entertainment experiences continues to grow, VANKYO’s new smart home theater projectors offer a compelling solution that combines innovative technology, user-friendly features, and exceptional value. By investing in a VANKYO projector, consumers can transform their living rooms into captivating cinematic environments that rival the best movie theaters, all while enjoying the convenience and flexibility of a smart, connected device.

With their commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, VANKYO is poised to transform the home theater market and set a new standard for what is possible in the realm of personal entertainment. As more and more people discover the benefits of these advanced projectors, it is clear that the future of home cinema has arrived, and VANKYO is leading the way.



