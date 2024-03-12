TANK3 PRO rugged smartphone with built-in DLP projector

Imagine holding a device in your hand that not only connects you to the world but also transforms any space into a personal cinema. This is what the TANK 3 Pro Smartphone from 8849 offers a phone and projector combined. It’s a leap forward in mobile technology, designed for those who crave performance, resilience, and a dash of the extraordinary in their tech gadgets.

TANK3 PRO is a rugged smartphone with a built-in DLP projector. The unique phone aims to set a new benchmark with its combination of performance, storage, and multimedia capabilities. Let’s dive right into the heart of this device: the built-in DLP Laser Projector. This feature is a standout, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate and 100 lumens of brightness. It means you can project your favorite films, videos, or presentations onto any surface, creating an immersive viewing experience wherever you are. The sharp, vibrant visuals will captivate your audience, whether it’s a room full of colleagues or a wall in your living room for movie night.

What is a DLP Projector?

A DLP (Digital Light Processing) projector is a type of projector technology that uses a digital micromirror device (DMD) chip to produce images. This chip consists of thousands to millions of tiny mirrors, each representing a pixel in the projected image. By tilting these mirrors towards or away from the light source within the projector, DLP technology modulates light to create a digital image.

The process begins with a light source, which can be a traditional lamp, LEDs, or lasers, providing illumination. This light is directed onto the DMD chip. Depending on the image signal received, each mirror adjusts its position rapidly to reflect light either through the lens to project an image or away from it to create darker areas. The color is produced either by a color wheel that rotates between red, green, and blue filters as the light passes through, or by using separate light sources for each primary color, blending them together to produce the full spectrum of colors.

DLP projectors are known for their sharp image quality, reliability, and efficiency. They are widely used in various settings, from home theaters to professional venues and educational environments. Their advantages include high contrast ratios, minimal pixelation, and a more compact design compared to some other projection technologies. However, some users may notice a ‘rainbow effect,’ a visual artifact unique to single-chip DLP projectors due to the color wheel’s rotation.

TANK3 PRO Phone and Projector Combined

But a phone and projector combined is not all the TANK 3 Pro has to offer. It’s powered by the Dimensity 8200 processor, a powerhouse that ensures everything runs smoothly. Whether you’re flipping through apps, streaming content, or working on complex tasks, this phone won’t lag. And it does all this efficiently, so you won’t be constantly searching for a charger. Speaking of charging, the TANK 3 Pro comes with a hefty 23800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It’s built to keep up with the most demanding days, ensuring you’re always ready to go.

Powered by the Dimensity 8200 processor for fast and efficient performance.

Offers large RAM options (16 GB or 18 GB) and 512 GB ROM for extensive storage capacity.

Includes a 23800mAh battery with 120 W fast charging for long-lasting use and quick recharge times.

Features a 200MP AI Main camera for high-resolution photography and professional-level image capture.

Designed with a rugged exterior for durability.

For those who love to capture moments, the TANK 3 Pro doesn’t disappoint. It boasts a 200MP AI Main camera that takes stunningly clear and detailed photos according to its developers. The AI technology integrated into the phone works behind the scenes to enhance your images, giving them a polished, professional look. Whether you’re snapping a quick selfie or a breathtaking landscape, this camera projector phone has you covered.

Storage will never be a concern with this smartphone. You have the option to choose between 16 GB or 18 GB of RAM, and it comes with a generous 512 GB of ROM. This means you can store all your important files, photos, videos, and apps without worrying about running out of space.

Rugged Design

Now, let’s talk about durability. The TANK 3 Pro is built to last. Its rugged design can handle the bumps and drops of everyday life. Whether you’re an adventurer or just a bit clumsy, this phone is ready to withstand the challenges of your daily routine. The CEO of 8849 proudly presents the TANK 3 Pro as a reflection of the company’s drive to innovate and enhance the smartphone experience. It’s not merely a communication device; it’s a versatile tool that caters to the needs of modern users who are passionate about multimedia.

“We are thrilled to introduce the TANK 3 Pro to the market,” said 8849’s CEO. “This device exemplifies our commitment to innovation and delivering products that cater to the needs of our customers. With its rugged exterior, powerful specifications, and versatile features, the TANK 3 Pro is the ultimate smartphone for those who demand durability without compromising on performance.”

The TANK 3 Pro is a smartphone that promises to meet and exceed your expectations. With its unique projector, robust processing power, vast storage, long-lasting battery, high-quality camera, and sturdy build, it’s designed to keep pace with the fast-moving demands of today’s lifestyle. If you’re in the market for a smartphone that offers more than just the basics, the TANK 3 Pro is an option worth considering.

