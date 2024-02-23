Optoma UHZ55 Smart UHD laser projector

Optoma has recently unveiled the UHZ55, a high-end smart UHD laser projector designed to elevate the visual experience in your home or office. With a price tag of around $2,499 in the United States, this projector is aimed at those who appreciate superior image quality. One of the key features of the UHZ55 is its DuraCore laser technology, which provides up to 30,000 hours of operation in Eco Mode. This means that users can enjoy their projector for an extended period without worrying about frequent maintenance.

The UHZ55 is not just any ordinary projector. It is a sophisticated device that offers true 4K UHD resolution, ensuring that every detail is crisp and clear. The combination of 3,000 lumens of brightness and an impressive 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio results in images that are not only bright but also have depth and vibrant colors.

UHD laser projector

Gamers will be particularly interested in the UHZ55’s enhanced gaming mode, which boasts a 240 Hz refresh rate at 1080p and a 16.9 ms response time at 4K 60 Hz. This allows for smooth and responsive gameplay. Movie enthusiasts, on the other hand, will appreciate the HDR10 and HLG compatibility, as well as the DCI-P3 wide color gamut and PureMotion technology, which work together to create a cinematic experience with realistic and vibrant images.

The UHZ55 also supports 3D content, making it possible to enjoy 3D movies and games with ease. Setting up the projector is simple, with features like four-corner correction, vertical lens shift, and keystone correction that make installation a breeze.

In terms of audio and connectivity, the UHZ55 is WiSA HT certified, meaning it can be paired with high-quality wireless audio systems. It also comes with built-in 2x10W speakers for immediate sound output. The projector offers a variety of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0 and USB-A 2.0 ports, to accommodate different devices. The projector is equipped with smart features as well. The Creative Cast app allows for easy screen mirroring, and the Optoma Marketplace gives users access to streaming apps. Additionally, the projector supports voice commands for Alexa and Google Home.

Specifications:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness: 3,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 2,500,000:1

Light source: DuraCore laser light source with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation (in Eco Mode)

Noise level: 27 dB (in Eco Mode)

Built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with 4 ms response time in 1080p at 240 Hz and 16.9 ms response time in 4K at 60 Hz

Media Player: Built in and supports 4K HDR and HLG

Built-in Speaker: 2x10W speakers

I/Os: Three HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port with eARC, HDCP 2.2 support for Enhanced Gaming; three USB-A 2.0 ports with two for USB Media Flash Drives and WiFi dongle and one for power 1.5 A; Audio & S/PDIF out; RS232; RJ45; 12 V Trigger and 3D Sync

Wireless Operating Frequency: Dual-Band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Optoma Marketplace Apps: Access compatible apps, such as Prime Video and Spotify

Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa Smart Home Skill and new “Works with Google Home” Action

The Optoma UHZ55 is now available for purchase in the United States. It is a significant upgrade for anyone looking to enhance their home entertainment system or improve their office presentations. Whether you’re into gaming, movie watching, or presenting, the UHZ55 is designed to surpass your expectations with its advanced features and exceptional performance.



