Learn more about Valve’s Steam Deck console at todays virtual conference

Valve have announced that anyone is welcome to join the fun at today’s Valve’s Steam Deck developer event and will include a briefing on its AMD chip. Unfortunately those patiently waiting to get their hands on the new Steam Deck console were told yesterday by Valve that they will need to wait a little longer and the scheduled launch has been pushed back into the New Year, due to chip shortages worldwide.

The Steam Deck virtual conference will start today November 12th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET

If you are thinking of attending the SteamWorks Virtual Conference for the Steam Deck the participant chat and a Q&A feature will become available 30 minutes before the more details can be found by following the link below first event.

Valve’s Steam Deck virtual conference itinerary

“We’re excited to have the opportunity here to connect with developers and share more information on how to get your games running well on Steam Deck. Erik Peterson and Kaci Aitchison Boyle from the Steam team are here to guide us all through the event, and designer Greg Coomer will talk about Valve’s goals for today, while looking ahead at what’s coming for Steam Deck’s launch and beyond.

Designer Lawrence Yang outlines how developers can get their games running well on Steam Deck, even without a dev-kit to test with. From testing for compatibility with what you have laying around, to putting together a deconstructed Deck for all-in-one testing, he goes over several options and best-practices for getting ready for Steam Deck without a dev-kit.

Steam Deck was built from the ground up for an optimal PC handheld gaming experience, and hardware engineer Yazan Aldehayyat shows how – and why- we made it the way we did. Even more importantly, he shows how those decisions allow for developers to bring all different kinds of games to Steam Deck as an optimal experience for players.

We designed Steam Deck to give customers and developers the same Steam experience they’ve come to expect on any PC. Programmer Tom Bui and designer Tucker Spofford share how Steam features “just work” on Steam Deck, from Steam Community to the Steam Store and more. They’ll also talk about some of the new Steam features made for Deck and crossing over to the desktop client as well.

Programmer Pierre-Loup Griffais expands on Proton support, detailing the ways in which it makes Steam Deck compatible with Windows games, and sharing guidance on how to best avoid compatibility and performance issues.

Sebastien Nussbaum from AMD details the technology that powers Steam Deck’s custom APU and goes over the options for graphics debugging and performance profiling available to developers.

Steam Deck controls are a superset of XInput, so many developers won’t need to do anything to get their game working on Deck. However, as programmer Scott Dalton shares, we’ve added powerful new controls to Steam Deck that some devs may find are even better options for their games.

Designers Greg Coomer and Lawrence Yang return to answer some of the additional questions collected over the course of the event, along with any others that pop up at the end.”

