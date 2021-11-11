Valve Steam Deck release delayed until February 2022

Valve has this week announced that the release of the highly anticipated Steam Deck handheld games console has been delayed until February 2022. The first consoles were expected to arrive in the eager hands of gamers before the end of this year, but unfortunately due to global supply chain issues, Valve has needed to push back its original launch date a few months into 2022.

Steam Deck release delayed confirms Valve

“While we did our best to account for the global supply chain issues (by which we mean we factored in extra time to account for these risks and worked with multiple component vendors), our manufacturing plans were still impacted. Material shortages and delays meant that components weren’t making it to our manufacturing facilities on time. Missing parts along with logistical challenges means delayed Steam Decks, so we needed to push out shipping by two months to February. We’ll continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline, and will keep folks updated as we go.”

“The Steam Deck was built for extended play sessions—whether you’re using thumbsticks or trackpads—with full-size controls positioned perfectly within your reach. The rear of the device is sculpted to comfortably fit a wide range of hand sizes. Once you’ve logged into Steam Deck, your entire Steam Library shows up, just like any other PC. You’ll be able to find your collections and favorites – exactly where you left them. We partnered with AMD to create Steam Deck’s custom APU, optimized for handheld gaming. It is a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope.”

To learn more about the Steam Deck created by Valve as well as specifications, pricing and delivery dates jump over to the official online store by following the link below.

Source : Valve

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals