Valve launches new Steam Deck verified game categories

With the launch of the new and highly anticipated Valve Steam Deck handheld console edging ever closer, Valve has this week introduced its new Steam Deck verified game library making it easy for gamers to find titles that support the Steam Deck console. Valve is reviewing the entire Steam catalog on Deck and after each game is reviewed it will then be categorized for its level of compatibility with Steam Deck allowing players to easily see the titles that will offer an excellent experience on the handheld console to those that are offering a below standard gaming experience on the smaller portable device or none at all.

Valve has created 4 categories of Steam Deck compatibility

in the form of : Verified, Playable, Unsupported and Unknown

Steam Deck verified game support

“We want it to be easy for you to find great gaming experiences on Steam Deck, so we’ve designed a system to do just that. With Steam Deck, we’re bringing your Steam Library to a new form factor—a portable gaming PC. While many games run great on Deck out of the box, this shift means there are some games that, while they may be great on a desktop PC, aren’t a great experience on Steam Deck.”

Learn more about the Steam Deck compatibility program by watching the official video created by Valve below.

Games that support the following for areas will be fully Steam Deck verified

– Input – The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed.

– Display – The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280x800 or 1280x720), have good default settings, and text should be legible.

– Seamlessness – The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller.

– System Support – If running through Proton, the game and all its middleware should be supported by Proton. This includes anti-cheat support.

Source : Valve

