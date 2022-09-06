Sony PS Vita emulator on the Valve Steam Deck demonstrated

Vita3K is the world’s first functional PlayStation Vita emulator and can be used with the new Valve Steam Deck handheld console to enjoy a variety of different games previously only available on the Sony PS Vita handheld. Originally designed as an experimental open-source PlayStation Vita emulator for Windows and Linux, the purpose of the emulator is not to enable illegal activity but to run both commercial and homebrew games if you own the original. Vita3K is licensed under the GPLv2 license. This is largely dictated by external dependencies, most notably Unicorn.

“Yes, you heard that correctly, A PS Vita emulator running on the Steam Deck! So in this video, we take a look at Vitra3K on the valve Steam deck. Yes, it’s a real emulator that works on windows and Linux but it’s still a bit early they do have a big list of playable PlayStation Vita games now more are always added! “

PS Vita emulator running on Steam Deck

“The emulator is currently undergoing great changes of its backend which are greatly improving compatibility with games. This compatibility list doesn’t reflect the state of the emulator anymore and everyone interested in the emulator is encouraged to re-test their games with the latest emulator builds every few weeks to update the compatibility reports. The project is at an early stage, so please be sensitive to that when opening new issues. Expect crashes, glitches, low compatibility and poor performance.”

For a full list of compatible games that you complain using the Sony PS Vita emulation on the Valve Steam Deck jump over to the Vita3K website by following the link below for a comprehensive list of what is playable and what is not.

Source : Vita3K

