Waiting For Steam Machine? Build Your Own 4K Games Machine Now!

What if you didn’t have to wait for Valve’s much-anticipated Steam Machine to hit the shelves in 2026? Imagine having a gaming system right now that not only rivals the Steam Machine but also reflects your personal preferences and performance goals. Bold claim? Not quite. By using the power of the Minis Forum HX100G, a compact yet formidable small-form-factor PC, you can build your own Steam Machine alternative today. With innovative specs like an AMD Ryzen 7 7848S processor and Radeon RX 6650M graphics, this DIY solution offers a level of customization and flexibility that pre-built systems simply can’t match. Why settle for waiting when you could create something truly your own?

In this guide ETA prime explains how building your own gaming PC can deliver a tailored gaming experience while keeping you ahead of the curve. From the performance capabilities of Steam OS 3.9 to the cost benefits of choosing your own components, this guide will walk you through the key advantages of going the DIY route. You’ll also discover how this custom build stacks up against Valve’s upcoming Steam Machine, including where it shines and where it might require some extra effort. If you’ve ever wondered whether you could craft a system that balances power, portability, and personality, this might just be the perfect project to dive into.

Custom Gaming PC Overview

Comparing the Custom Build to Valve’s Steam Machine

Valve’s Steam Machine is expected to feature a custom Ryzen CPU with 6 cores and 12 threads, also based on Zen 4 architecture. Its RDNA3 GPU, equipped with 8GB of VRAM, is anticipated to deliver improved efficiency and performance compared to the RDNA2 GPU in the custom build. Furthermore, Valve’s hardware-software integration, including optimized drivers and Proton enhancements, may provide a smoother gaming experience.

In terms of cost, Valve’s Steam Machine is estimated to start at $699 or higher. The price of a custom build depends on the availability and cost of components, but it offers the potential for savings. While the Steam Machine benefits from Valve’s seamless integration, a custom build provides greater flexibility, allowing you to choose components and upgrade as needed.

Build This HX100G Steam OS Rig for 4K

Performance Insights: Gaming and Beyond

To evaluate the performance of the custom build, several demanding games were tested, including:

Cyberpunk 2077

Spider-Man 2

The Witcher 3

Elden Ring

Borderlands 4

At 4K resolutions, the system delivered playable frame rates with medium to high settings. Technologies such as FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation enhanced visual quality while maintaining smooth performance. However, some challenges were encountered with Linux optimization, as certain games required additional tweaks or lacked full compatibility. Despite these minor limitations, the overall gaming experience was highly satisfactory, especially for a compact system.

Beyond gaming, the custom build offers full desktop functionality through Steam OS. This allows you to install additional applications, including productivity tools and gaming emulators, for a versatile and comprehensive experience. The system’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity were tested and performed flawlessly, making sure compatibility with wireless peripherals and networks.

Custom Build Advantages and Considerations

Building your own gaming PC comes with several advantages. First, it provides a hands-on experience, allowing you to understand the hardware and software that power your system. Second, it offers flexibility in component selection, allowing you to prioritize performance, aesthetics, or budget. The compact design of the Minis Forum HX100G makes it an excellent choice for those seeking a space-saving solution without compromising on power.

Some BIOS adjustments may be necessary to optimize GPU settings and overall performance. Fortunately, these changes are straightforward and can significantly enhance the system’s capabilities. Additionally, the ability to upgrade components in the future ensures that your custom build remains relevant as technology evolves.

While Valve’s Steam Machine may offer advantages in terms of hardware optimization and software integration, a custom build allows you to tailor the system to your specific needs. This makes it a compelling option for gamers who value flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

