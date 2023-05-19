V Rising Secrets of Gloomrot update launches

The wait is over! Dive into the extraordinary world of V Rising as the first major expansion, ‘Secrets of Gloomrot‘, is now live! Craft larger and grander structures like never before. The newly introduced multi-tier castles provide unprecedented flexibility in building your ideal Vampire stronghold within the immersive dark fantasy open world. Erect a formidable war bastion, a massive tower complex, or a lavish mansion— the choice is all yours! Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the expansion.

Take up the challenge to face fiercer and more varied foes with a brand-new array of war tools. Dual pistols allow you to deal black-powder damage, while the enormous greatsword lets you step into the shoes of an executioner. Harness the power of thunder and lightning, and enhance your spells with the freshly added jewels. It’s time to awaken, Vampires! Unite your clan and embark on a thrilling journey through the toxin-infested valleys and lightning-ravaged summits of Gloomrot!

“Awaken as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Rebuild your castle and convert humans into your loyal servants in a quest to raise your vampire empire. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war in a world of conflict.”

V Rising – Secrets of Gloomrot launch trailer

“Explore a vast world teeming with mythical horrors and danger. Travel through lush forests, open countryside, and dark caverns to discover valuable resources, meeting friends and foes alike along the way. Traverse the world with vampire comrades or hunt solo as you pillage villages, raid bandits, and delve into the domains of supernatural beasts.”

Source : Steam



