

The design team of duo Chadwick Parker & Joe Huang have once again return to Kickstarter to launch their 42nd Kickstarter project in the form of the Ti Utility multitool. As the name suggests the EDC pocket tool is constructed from titanium and features a number of useful tools and features and is perfect for the everyday carry crew. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $150 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Ti Utility multitool is inspired by our classic design the Titanium Pocket Tool. It features a quick change blade mechanism that locks a standard utility blade in place safely. It carries a bottle opener feature from the Titanium Pocket Tool. It’s frame lock handle is made out of grade 5 titanium, it’s durable, strong, and lightweight. Perfect for everyday carry.”

Solid Grade 5 Titanium Handle

Secure Quick Change Blade Mechanism

Deep Carry Pocket Clip (Grade 4 Titanium)

Reversible Pocket Clip

Stainless Steel Blade Mount

Full Hand Handle

Bottle Opener (Without Blade Installed)

Utility multitool

“We spent the past 3 years looking into how to make the perfect knife, every detail has been refined over and over again. We believe this utility knife will set the standard for the EDC market. Add some personality to your Ti Utility Knife, we have titanium, titanium Damascus and brass Damascus beads to dress up your EDC.”

If the Ti Utility crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Ti Utility multitool project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“If you’ve been burned by other companies in the past, let us assure you that’s not gonna happen here. No red-tape, no corporate run-arounds, just good ol’ fashion service. Chadwick Parker and Joe Huang started the company in January 2009, we are located in Chattanooga Tennessee. Our focus is to bring innovative EDC (Everyday Carry) gear to folks who want to do more and carry less. It’s also no secret that we have a thing for titanium and it usually finds a way into the majority of what we make.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the multitool, jump over to the official Ti Utility crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals