Bit Bar Inline titanium, magnetic, pocket screwdriver

If you use a screwdriver on a daily basis and are looking for a new titanium pocket screwdriver complete with snap-on, interchangeable heads you may be interested in the Bit Bar Inline titanium screwdriver launched via Kickstarter this month. Thanks to over 1400 backers the campaigners already raised over $120,000 with still 25 days remaining. The pocket screwdriver has been created by the entrepreneurial teamwork of Chadwick Parker and Joe Huang and is the teams 33rd Kickstarter campaign. The latest pocket screwdriver develops on the design from the teams previous screwdriver and incorporates magnets to help keep the screwdriver bits in place.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $80 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Bit Bar Inline campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Bit Bar Inline screwdriver project play the promotional video below.

“This is a fully custom designed solid titanium screwdriver with 3 useful configurations + hex bit storage for what you use most. It’s a straight forward, no fuss and all function tool that gets the job done and sits comfortably in your pocket. In 2017, we created the Bit Bar to provide a way for people to comfortably EDC (everyday carry) a screwdriver and extra bits. Today, we are excited to show you a more compact version. “

Features of the pocket screwdriver include :

– Solid Grade 5 Titanium Alloy

– Grade 4 Titanium Deep Carry Pocket Clip

– Rare-Earth Magnets (to keep the bits and shaft secure)

– 3 Bits & Magnetic Storage Shaft (w/spring loaded ball bearing)

– 100% Metal Construction (no plastic parts)

“It’s amazing how many times a day we need a screwdriver and various bits (i.e. door hinges, hose clamp, kid toys, camera gear, honey-can-you-fix-that, etc.) but don’t want to run back to our tool box for these trivial/small tasks. Some days we like to keep a low-pocket profile so the original Bit Bar tends to stay in a drawer those days. So, designing a more streamlined version has been the perfect size to get things done and yet not take over our pockets.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the screwdriver, jump over to the official Bit Bar Inline crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

