RODE NT USB Mini studio microphone $99

Rode Microphones have announced the availability of a new studio quality USB microphone in the form of the RODE NT-USB Mini, offering a small high quality condenser microphone that can be carried in your bag if needed. Priced at $99 the microphone has integrated pop filter for reducing plosives and studio-grade headphone amplifier with precision level control and switchable zero-latency monitoring for eliminating distracting echo.

“The NT-USB Mini brings the pristine sound quality of RØDE’s world-class studio mics to a compact, easy-to-use USB microphone. Designed to deliver crystal-clear, professional-quality audio direct to a computer or tablet, it’s the perfect microphone for gamers, podcasters, musicians, streamers, and content creators who want to be heard in full definition.”

Features of the RODE NT-USB Mini microphone :

– High-quality condenser capsule that delivers warmth and presence for a clear, professional sound in all recording applications.

– Directional cardioid polar pattern, optimised to reduce room sound and focus on the subject, be it dialogue, vocals or instruments.

– In-built pop filter for reducing plosives.

– Integrated 360-degree swing mount for quick and easy positioning on a desktop, mic stand, or studio arm.

– Unique detachable magnetic desk stand that provides excellent isolation from knocks and bumps and is quick and easy to remove.

– Class-compliant USB output that works seamlessly with computers or tablets, no drivers or software needed – just plug in and hit record.

– Zero-latency headphone monitoring eliminates distracting echo.

– Studio-quality headphone amplifier with precision level control.

– Steel and reinforced nylon resin construction, stylish matte black finish and compact, modern design.

