Satechi USB-C hub with Gigabit Ethernet connection

Satechi has created a new USB-C hub equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (30Hz), USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and micro/SD card readers, making it available to purchase price of $80. Available in three different colours black, silver and grey the slim multipart USB hub features 4K HDMI (30Hz), USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), a Gigabit Ethernet port for a stable network connection making it ideal for working in spotty Wi-Fi areas, says Satechi.

“Take your workspace on-the-go with the ultra-portable Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter. Featuring Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (30Hz), USB-C PD charging, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and micro/SD card readers, the Adapter seamlessly combines seven ports into one compact device. With a plug and play design and modern aluminum finish, it has never been easier to connect your setup on-the-go.”

Features of the Satechi USB-C hub include :

– 1 x USB-C PD charging port – up to 60W, does not support data/video output

– 1 x 4K HDMI port – 30Hz

– 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

– 2 x USB-A ports – up to 5 Gbps

– Micro/SD card readers

**Compatible devices : 2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro, 2019/2018 MacBook Air, 2019/2018 iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7/Surface Go, Google PixelBook Go, ASUS Transformer 3 Pro, Dell XPS 12 9365 and newer, HP Elite X2, Spectre x360 13, 15, Pro Convertible, Huawei Matebook, Lenovo IdeaPad 720s, ThinkPad T470, T570, X1 Yoga, 720, 920, Microsoft Surface Book 2, Razer Blade Stealth, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S and more USB-C devices with Power Delivery protocol.

Source : Satechi

