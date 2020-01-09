Satechi 108W Pro USB-C dekstop charger $80

Hardware manufacturer Satechi has made available a new 108W Pro USB-C Desktop Charger, featuring dual USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports together with two additional USB-A ports. The new desktop charger is now available to purchase priced at $80 and is available directly from the Satechi website or online retailers such as Amazon.

“Upgrade to pro power with the Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger. Featuring dual USB-C Power Delivery ports, 90W and 18W, to charge even your most power-hungry Type-C devices at full speed – without sharing power. Equipped with additional USB-A ports, the Charger consolidates multiple adapters into one sleek, modern device for powerful charging in the office or on-the-go.”

Features of the Satechi 108W Pro USB-C Desktop Charger :

– The Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger features upgraded USB-C ports at 90W and 18W, providing a more dynamic charge than ever before. Users can simultaneously charge a high-powered Type-C laptop and a tablet without downgrading power to each device.

– Two additional USB-A ports, 12W total, allows users to quickly power up to four devices at once.

– Ideal for the home, office or travel, the 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger features an ultra-sleek and modern design that complements users’ favourite accessories. Compatible with a wide variety of USB-C devices, the charger combines four ports into one compact, high-speed power bank, making it the only charger user’s need to take with them while on-the-go.

– Housed in durable, heat-resistant materials, the charger complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards. Providing users with a safe, worry-free charge, Satechi has designed the charger to give users peace of mind, protecting their most valued devices.

– The 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger is available now for $79.99

Source: Satechi

