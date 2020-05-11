Hyper introduces new HyperDrive DUO USB-C hub for Mac laptops

Hyper has unveiled its newly updated HyperDrive DUO USB-C hub making the latest design available from online retailers and the official Hyper online store priced at $99.99. “Now with 4K60Hz HDMI and new Magnetic Grip to secure hub better on MacBook. Remove grip to use with any MacBook protective case and extension cable to work with any USB-C device.”



Features of the new HyperDrive DUO USB-C hub include :

– High-Resolution 4K60Hz HDMI – Experience crystal clear 4K60Hz HDMI video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI connection.

– Dual USB-C Data & Power Delivery – HyperDrive is the only MacBook Pro/Air hub with two USB-C ports that support both Power Delivery (PD) & Data Transfer (40Gbps/100W + 5Gbps/60W).

– Convenient Data Expansion – Additional MicroSD/SD UHS-I memory card slots and two USB-A 5Gbps ports. *Apple SuperDrive not supported

– New Magnetic Secure Grip – No more loose connections. New magnetic grip ensures that hub is securely attached on all models of USB-C MacBook Pro/Air.

– Works with Protective Cases – Easily remove the magnetic grip to extend the dual USB-C connectors to fit any MacBook Pro/Air with protective cases.

– Universal Device Compatibility – Included USB-C extension cable allows the HyperDrive DUO to work with any single-port USB-C device.

– MacBook Matching Design – Precision milled aluminum enclosure, available in Space Gray and Silver, with the same color, appearance, and design lines as the MacBook Pro/Air.

– Best Selling USB-C Hub – World’s Most Crowdfunded MacBook and USB-C accessory on Kickstarter and Indiegogo

