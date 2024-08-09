Samsung 512GB BAR Plus & FIT Plus USB-C flash drives

Samsung has announced the launch of its new 512GB capacity BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drives. These high-capacity USB flash drives are designed to meet the increasing data storage needs of professionals and tech enthusiasts alike. With sleek designs and robust performance, these drives are perfect for storing everything from favorite tunes and irreplaceable photos to important work or school documents.

Samsung USB Flash Drives

Key Takeaways New 512GB capacity for BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drives

Read speeds up to 400 MB/s and write speeds up to 110 MB/s

Compatible with USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports

Supports Windows, Mac OS, and Linux operating systems

Durable design with five-proof protection

Available in stylish colors and designs

Five-year limited warranty

In today’s digital age, the demand for high-capacity storage solutions is ever-growing. Samsung’s new 512GB USB flash drives are designed to cater to these needs, offering ample space for a wide range of data types. Whether it’s high-resolution videos, large software files, or extensive photo libraries, these drives provide the capacity and speed required for efficient data management.

Performance and Compatibility

The 512GB options for the BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB flash drives boast impressive read speeds of up to 400 MB/s and write speeds of up to 110 MB/s. This ensures quick data transfers, allowing users to move a 3GB 4K UHD video file to their PC in just 10 seconds. The drives are compatible with any device that uses a USB 3.1 port and are backward compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. They also support multiple operating systems, including Windows, Mac OS, and Linux, making them versatile and user-friendly.

Design and Durability

Samsung’s BAR Plus USB Flash Drive features a stylish and minimalist design, with a sturdy metal body that keeps data safe. The integrated key ring prevents accidental misplacement or loss, making it perfect for laptops and tablets. On the other hand, the FIT Plus USB Flash Drive is compact and discreet, designed to plug in and stay in your device for a seamless and unobtrusive look. It’s ideal for use with laptops, tablets, televisions, car audio systems, gaming consoles, and more.

Both the BAR Plus and FIT Plus USB flash drives are built to last, with Samsung’s five-proof protection. They can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-rays, drops, and magnetic impact. Additionally, they come with a five-year limited warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.

Introducing the USB Type-C 512GB Flash Drive

To complement its USB flash drive family, Samsung has also introduced a USB Type-C 512GB flash drive. Supported by Samsung NAND flash, this compact drive fits into the palm of your hand and delivers reliable performance with fast data transfers. With read/write speeds of up to 400 MB/s and a USB 3.2 interface, users can transfer 4GB files in just 11 seconds. The USB Type-C drive offers extensive compatibility with laptops, tablets, smartphones, cameras, and more, ensuring users can stay connected across devices.

Pricing and Availability

The BAR Plus, FIT Plus, and USB Type-C 512GB USB Flash Drives are available now on Samsung.com and at select retailers. The pricing for each model is as follows:

BAR Plus USB Flash Drive in Titan Grey or Champagne Silver options: 512GB ($79.99 MSRP)

FIT Plus USB Flash Drive: 512GB ($79.99 MSRP)

USB Type-C Flash Drive in Blue or Titan Gray options: 512GB ($79.99 MSRP)

For those interested in expanding their tech arsenal, Samsung offers a range of other innovative products. From high-performance SSDs to advanced memory cards, Samsung continues to lead the way in data storage solutions. Additionally, the company’s commitment to quality and reliability ensures that users can trust their data is in safe hands. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of USB-C hardware :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals