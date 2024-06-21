Zeus 280W USB-C GaN Charger $219

Chargeasap has unveiled the Zeus 280W USB-C GaN Charger, a groundbreaking innovation in charging technology. As the world’s first and smallest 280W charger, it sets a new standard in convenience, efficiency, and power. This charger is designed to meet the fast-paced and power-hungry needs of modern users, making it an essential tool for anyone who relies on multiple devices.

Zeus 280W USB-C GaN Charger : World’s first and smallest 280W charger

Total maximum output of 280W

Four USB ports: three USB-C and one USB-A

Supports simultaneous charging of multiple devices

Equipped with an OLED screen for real-time monitoring

Lightweight at only 380g (0.83lb)

Uses Navitas GaNFast NV6127 Power IC technology

Includes foldable US prongs and three interchangeable travel adapters

The Zeus 280W USB-C GaN Charger features an incredible total maximum output of 280W, making it the first of its kind to deliver such robust performance. With four USB ports (three USB-C and one USB-A), this single charger eliminates the need for multiple bulky adapters. It offers the equivalent of four Apple chargers, allowing simultaneous charging of various devices such as a 16″ MacBook Pro laptop, iPad Pro, iPhone, AirPods, or watch.

High-Powered Charging Options

The Zeus charger offers the following maximum outputs for its individual ports:

USB-C1: 140W

USB-C2: 140W

USB-C3: 100W

USB-A: 65W

It can support two USB-C ports delivering up to 140W each, ideal for charging the latest MacBook Pro 16” models. It can even charge three MacBooks simultaneously, showcasing its unrivaled versatility.

280W Chager : Unprecedented Power and Versatility

Designed for Global Travel

Equipped with an OLED screen, the Zeus charger provides a real-time display of charging volts and amps, allowing users to monitor the charging status at a glance. Despite its high-power output, the Zeus charger is remarkably lightweight at only 380g (0.83lb), which is 45% lighter than leading competitors like the Hyperjuice 245W that weighs 582g (1.28lb). The Zeus charger harnesses the power of Navitas GaNFast NV6127 Power IC technology, with four of these industry-leading chips in each unit. This technology ensures superior efficiency and faster charging speeds in a more compact form factor.

Understanding the needs of global travelers, the Zeus charger includes patent-pending, 2-way foldable built-in US prongs and comes with three interchangeable travel adapters (EU, AU, UK). This ensures compatibility and convenience regardless of where a user travels. Chargeasap is also currently working on producing an additional adapter, which will be available separately within the next two months. This adapter will allow the Zeus to be connected via a C7 cable instead of being plugged directly into the wall socket, providing even greater versatility.

Pricing and Availability

The Zeus 280W USB-C GaN Charger is available in black or white. It can be purchased from Amazon UK for £160 and from Chargeasap for $219. It will also be available from Amazon US within two weeks. This competitive pricing makes the Zeus charger an attractive option for those seeking a powerful and versatile charging solution.

For those interested in further enhancing their tech setup, exploring other innovative products from Chargeasap could be beneficial. The company offers a range of high-quality charging solutions and accessories designed to meet the needs of modern users. Additionally, staying updated on the latest advancements in GaN technology can provide insights into future trends in the tech industry. By choosing the Zeus 280W USB-C GaN Charger, users are investing in a product that combines power, efficiency, and convenience, making it an indispensable tool for today’s fast-paced world.



