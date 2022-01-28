llano USB-C 8K 6-in-1 docking station

If you are searching for an easy way to add extra connectivity to your new Apple M1 Silicon MacBook or MacBook Air you may be interested in a new 8k 6-in-1 docking station called the llano. Featuring a DP port, HDMI port, dual USB 3 ports, RJ 45 port and PD 3.0 port. Backer Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $59 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

6-in-1 USB-C docking station

“llano is the world’s newest 8K display docking station which has 6 ports equipped with 2x USB3.0 ports (up to 5Gbp/s) that connect smartphones, tablets, hard drives for effortless data transfer with a USB-C port. The chips and computing methods adopt grouped integrated management (VMM6210+UPD720210+AX88179A+VL102-Q4)IIano is equipped with single-channel 8K display output, multi-channel HD 4K display output, two usb3.0 0.5/Gbps high-speed data transmission, can be plugged into multiple wireless devices (mouse-keyboard-drawing pen, etc.), can meet the use of your huge workbench. “

With the assumption that the llano crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the llano 8k 6-in-1 docking station project view the promotional video below.

“The heat dissipation of the aluminum alloy shell and the unique “hook” type expansion dock make it more convenient to work and carry. . 8K means 8K UHD resolution(7680*4320) which is 16 times higher than 1080P(1920*1080), 4 times higher than 4K(3840 * 2160), and the definition is 16 times clearer than the Blu-ray version. Whether it is a 3D display or a 5G live broadcast, more and more display products are applied to the 8K specification.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 8k 6-in-1 docking station, jump over to the official llano crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

