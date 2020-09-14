US Customs seize OnePlus Buds shipment that they thought were fake Apple AirPods

US customs recently seized a shipment of headphones from Hong Kong, they posted the seizure on their website saying that they had seized $400,000 worth of fake Apple AirPods.

It turns out that they were not fake Apple AirPods but actually OnePlus Buds which are a genuine product that was mistaken for a fake product.

THAT’S NOT AN 🍎 — CBP officers at JFK Airport recently seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong, valued at $398K had they been genuine. Details via @CBPNewYorkCity: https://t.co/XMgjkfT56i pic.twitter.com/Ofn9REJ9ZB — CBP (@CBP) September 14, 2020

To be fair to the customs officers, many of theirs wireless headphones do look very similar to it would be easy for them to mistake them for a fake product, although the shipment was clearly marked as a OnePlus product not an Apple product.

