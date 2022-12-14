Urbanista Phoenix solar powered headphones launched

Urbanista has launched its latest headphones, these ones are solar powered, the Urbanista Phoenix and they are now available to order.

The headphones come with hybrid active noise canceling, solar and ambient light charging and they have a playtime of up to 8 hours.

Following a successful partnership with Exeger to launch the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones, Phoenix advances the use of their groundbreaking Powerfoyle™ technology to a new level, with true wireless earphones that deliver an endless playtime experience which the user controls. With Urbanista Phoenix you can experience a truly true wireless future with no need for cords or charging cables. Integrated with Powerfoyle™ solar cell material, the earphones’ streamlined charging case continuously recharges when exposed to all forms of outdoor or indoor light, meaning that the earphones will provide endless playtime when placed back in their case for charging and continuously exposed to light.

Tuomas Lonka, Brand and Marketing Director, comments: “We were the first audio brand to market with solar powered headphones, the Urbanista Los Angeles, and we are excited that our second product together with Exeger, the Urbanista Phoenix is now available to order. Our focus and ability to bring solar powered technology to the audio industry and being the first to market with two new product innovations, two years in a row, in an extremely competitive market is what really sets us apart from the competition, and is how we are pushing our industry forward.”

You can find out more details about the new Urbanista Phoenix solar powered headphones at the link below. They come in two colors and cost £139 in the UK.

Source Urbanista





