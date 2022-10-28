Urbanista Copenhagen wireless headphones unveiled

Urbanista has announced the launch of its new wireless headphones, the Urbanista Copenhagen, and they come in a range of colors.

The Urbanista Copenhagen can give you up to 32 hours of playback and come with a charging case that features 3 extra charges.

Urbanista Copenhagen brings the perfect balance between form and function, the earbuds sit weightlessly in the ear for comfortable all-day use. With their stable, barely-there fit, the earbuds are the perfect accessory for life in motion.

Tuomas Lonka, Brand and Marketing Director at Urbanista comments: “The Urbanista Copenhagen earbuds are a truly beautiful product inspired by Scandinavian design. They are one of the most stylish earbuds we have launched, with elegant seasonal colours, the Urbanista Copenhagen product is as much a fashion accessory as it is a fantastic audio product.”

Urbanista’s Audio Engineer Axel Grell comments: “Urbanista Copenhagen are earbuds designed to compliment your everyday travels, routine and style. That goes for the sound too, using Urbanista’s sound signature, Copenhagen are a pleasure to listen to. While understated, they boast strong bass without being too overpowering and provide crisp and clear mids and highs.”

You can find out more details about the new Urbanista Copenhagen headphones at the link below, they retail for 69 EUR / 69 USD / 69 GBP / 699 SEK. The headphones come in a choice of four colors Midnight Black, Pure White, Sage Green and Dusty Pink.

Source Urbanista



