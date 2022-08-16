UPDF: A free Solution to Your Digital Document Quandaries

With the transition from the traditional to the digital era, the demand for functional and practical PDF editors is also increasing. There are many options available that have created pandemonium instead of bringing ease. Some digital document editors offering satisfactory features to get the job done, but require complicated instruction fulfillment, while others are paid tools. (UPDF giveaway available in the end of the article.)

The functionality of some PDF software is also challenging due to the intricate interface demanding a lot before starting the edition. Such a requirement limits the number of documents you may edit.

If you are dealing with this PDF converter chaos, do not worry. We have a powerful PDF solution to end this debate. UPDF is an easy-to-use Adobe acrobat alternative that works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

If you want to dig deep into its features, you are at the right place. Keep reading to know everything about this valuable free PDF editor.

Features of UPDF for Mac

UPDF for Mac is easy-to-use PDF software equipped with optical character recognition(OCR). It is an innovative tool featuring essential features to edit digital documents. It integrates flawlessly with Android, Mac, iOS, and Windows, but here we are targeting special features for Mac. Let’s explore!

1. Idiosyncratic Reading Modes

The UPDF offers four useful reading modes. It facilitates you to choose from its distinct modes to standard modes according to your preference. Select from single-page, two-page view, two-page scrolling mode, and single-page scrolling. Select any mode as they offer an improved user experience.

2. Annotation Tools

It is important to mark a mistake on the spot while reading; otherwise, it will cost you hours to find the word again. The annotation function of UPDF in Mac is highly appreciable as it significantly improves productivity. With UPDF, you can highlight, underline, erase, add text, sticky notes, text box, and put shapes as per preference. This powerful tool allows you to edit text in PDF on Mac in no time and add stamps and signatures with a few clicks. There are over a hundred of stickers for you to choose from.

3. Professional PDF Editing

Indeed it seems impossible to have full control of digital documents like a hard copy, but UPDF has made it possible with advanced editing. You can not only edit text and images in PDF, but also format style, font, color, and size. Sometimes layouts are a real mess. With UPDF on Mac, you can create a well-designed and thoughtful layout. With this advanced tool, you get entire control over the picture. You can add, remove, rotate, replace, or extract any chunk you want.

4. Convert PDF with OCR

Have you lost the document, and now are you stuck with your only images on a hard copy? Download UPDF. Its innovative OCR features will help you make new documents in a matter of minutes. OCR is an optical character recognition feature that accurately reads the text through the lens and converts it into a document. Voila! Your document will be in front of your eyes in a few minutes. UPDF can convert scanned PDF to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Images, PDF/A, HTML, XML, Text and more!

5. Organize Pages

UPDF features almost every feature you can think of. Do you want to organize PDF pages while editing several pages or a massive number of files altogether? Do it because UPDF can handle it. You can arrange PDF pages and batch process many files at once.

You also get the liberty to customize how the PDF pages are present. With the help of UPDF, you can rearrange, rotate and insert or extract pages even entirely change the orientation of PDF pages without third-party intrusion.

Pros

Here are some admirable perks of UPDF:

Stunning design: Studies become tedious when the colors fade from the surrounding. UPDF offers an attractive and engaging interface to make your study time cheerful

Intuitive interface: The simple and uniquely designed interface is extremely easy to use. No technical skills are required to operate.

Efficient: Addition of advanced features generates the result within seconds. Think and tap. Your desired result will be in front of you.

Respect privacy and authorship: Advanced security integration is available for your file. No plagiarism will happen, and your document will not be uploaded to the server.

Customer Service: If you find any difficulty, feel free to text and clear your second thoughts. Operators of UPDF back what they claim. Customer-focused tools offer round-the-clock service.

Affordable: Unlike other feature-rich software, this PDF software does not break the bank. It is absolutely free of cost, but only if you edit one document per day. For unlimited documents, you need to pay a minimal amount.

Cons

Limited features: The current version of UPDF lacks some features. However, this is planned to be developed in the coming days.

Pricing

When it comes to adobe acrobat alternatives, everybody expects a high price. However, UPDF does not demand bundles of money. This PDF converter gives you more than enough incentive to buy software that requires no payment. UPDF acts as a responsive tool as a PDF editor for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android.

It is absolutely free software, but the user needs to make an account. It helps improve the customer service and response time of developers. UPDF is an all-rounder tool offering more than any other Adobe Acrobat alternative.

This free tool allows you to edit one file per day. If you want to break the barrier of limited files, you need to buy or subscribe to a perpetual plan which is also thoughtfully designed to keep software affordable.

It cost $14.99 for three months. For a yearly plan, you need to pay not more than $29.99. However, if you want to refrain from occasional payment formalities, we suggest considering perpetual plans. You need to pay $49.99 just once and get all the typical and advanced features for a lifetime.

Final Words

UPDF is a potent PDF editor and PDF converter designed to stay up with advanced technologies. It ensures that whichever features you use are up to date. UPDF not only converts PDF to Word but can perform many advanced editing.

Currently, UPDF lacks some most advanced features, but you can expect everything that has crossed your mind in it by late 2022. It plans to launch multiple form features such as create, fill, sign, and merge forms. Moreover, you can also expect features like merge form, compress form, digital signatures, batch process, and many more.

The amalgamation of advanced features and the aim to stay up-to-date makes UPDF shine over other best PDF editors. If you are confused between different options, its simultaneous multi-tasking feature is enough to prefer UPDF over others.

UPDF Giveaway

If you find this article helpful, share it on any social media with #UPDFgiveaway before August 31st, you will get the quarterly plan of UPDF for free. Send post screenshot to support[at]superace.com to claim the license!

