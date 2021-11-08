Unleashed 22 DSLR camera controller adds extra creativity to your photography

Photographers looking for an easy way to add extra creativity to their photography may be interested in a new camera accessory called the Unleashed 22. Supplied with its own companion application the tiny module supports all major camera manufacturers including Nikon, Canon, Panasonic, Sony and Fujifilm.

Unleashed 22 offers an easy way to take time lapse photography, long exposures, remote control photographs all of which can be geo-tagged. The Bluetooth module has been designed to fit on the side of your camera and can be controlled remotely. Thanks to over 1500 backers the crowdfunding campaign has already raised over $200,000 with still 22 days remaining.

Unleashed 22 DSLR camera controller

The Unleashed gives you full control over your camera from the palm of your hand and adds a ton of features to your camera – easy to use from our app.

– Remote triggering for tripod shots and family photos

– Video recording, even with multiple cameras

– Changing settings from our app, without touching the camera

– Direct in-camera geotagging

– Long exposures, perfectly timed up to 4.5 hours

– Timelapses made easy, even advanced “holy grail” day-to-night transitions

– Gallery with high resolution photo review

– Photo sharing, right from our app

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $150 or £111 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Unleashed is the swiss army knife of camera accessories: It’s tiny, but packed with features. So much more than just a camera remote, it unleashes the full potential of your camera with expert level timelapse features, long exposure capabilities, geotagging and more – in a tiny Bluetooth module and an intuitive app that simply works. Since our last Kickstarter campaign, we’ve shipped the Unleashed ’18 to thousands of happy customers all over the world. Now, by popular demand, we’re launching the new Unleashed ’22, finally supporting nearly all mirrorless cameras as well as DSLRs: Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Canon and Nikon! “

With the assumption that the Unleashed 22 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Unleashed 22 camera controller project play the promotional video below.

“We designed the Unleashed to be incredibly smart in the tiniest package. With its low profile design, it’s never in your way and you can leave it on your camera at all times – even when packing it in your bag. Thanks to Bluetooth Low Energy, initial pairing takes less than 10 seconds and reconnection is almost instant when you turn on the camera or open the app. It only uses a minimal amount of power from your camera battery, so you don’t need to charge it, and it’s always ready when you need it! “

“Our beautiful app is just the user interface for the Unleashed, whereas the brains are in the tiny device itself. This means it will keep controlling the camera to finish your shot, even if you close the app, you walk out of range or your phone battery dies.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the camera controller, jump over to the official Unleashed 22 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

