Raspberry Pi Blade compute module board is great for Pi clusters

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in their latest project from Jeff Geerling who was used a Uptime.Lab’s 1U Blade to fit 64 ARM CPU cores in 1U of rack space. One of the advantages of being able to pack 64 ARM CPU cores into such a small space offers the ability to create a powerful Pi cluster and thanks to PoE+ support, an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, and a TPM 2.0 module the Pi cluster is fully featured.

Check out the video below to learn more about the project and the new Uptime.Lab’s 1U Blade which will soon be available to back via Kickstarter. Uptime.Lab’s 1U Blade is a rack-mountable Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4-based server. The Compute Module 4 is a Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC in a compact form factor for deeply embedded applications. Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 incorporates a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, dual video output, and a wide selection of other interfaces. Available in 32 variants, with a range of RAM and eMMC Flash options, and with or without wireless connectivity.

The Compute Module 4 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz supported by

H.265 (HEVC) (up to 4Kp60 decode), H.264 (up to 1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode) OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.0 with options for 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (depending on variant).

If you would like to be informed as to when the Uptime.Lab’s 1U Blade will be available to back via Kickstarter jump over to the official website and register your details to be kept up-to-date, by following the link below.

