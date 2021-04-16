reTerminal Raspberry Pi CM4 powered, touchscreen modular Linux system $195

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new modular, touchscreen, pocket sized Raspberry Pi power device created by Seeed Studio in the form of the reTerminal which will soon be available to preorder sometime towards the end of April 2021 priced at $195. The pocket Linux terminal is capable of running the official Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, or custom Linux distributions built with the Yocto Project or buildroot.

“Seeed Studio recommends Qt, Flutter, and Electron frameworks to build user interfaces, and also mentions support for some AI frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, and Edge Impulse that got support for Raspberry Pi 4 very recently. As you may have noticed from the specifications, reTerminal does not come with a battery and must be powered through a USB-C port. Having said that it’s designed to be modular, and we may soon see a battery module like the company did for Wio Terminal. There are two ways to add expansion modules: through the industrial connector on the back of the device, or the 40-pin GPIO on the side.”

Specifications of the Raspberry Pi powered reTerminal Linux terminal :

SoM – Raspberry Pi Computer Module 4 with Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 processor @ 1.5 GHz, up to 8GB RAM, up to 32GB flash

Display – 5-inch capacitive touchscreen display with 1280×720 resolution

Video Output – Micro HDMI port up to 4Kp60

Camera I/F – 2-lane MIPI CSI inteface

Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet with optional PoE support 802.11 b/g/n/ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE (on Raspberry Pi CM4 module) Optional 5G, 4G LTE, LoRa, Sub-GHz wireless, etc…

USB – 2x USB 2.0 ports

Sensors – LIS3DHTR accelerometer, Levelek LS9800 light sensor,

Expansion 40-pin header with up to 5x UART, up to 5x I2C, SDIO, DPI (Parallel RGB display), 1x PCM, up to 2x PWM, up to 3x GPCLK outputs Vertical expansion interface with 1x PCIe 1-lane Gen 2 (5Gbps), 1x USB, PoE

HW Security – ATECC608A secure element

Misc – NXP PCF8563T RTC, 4x user buttons, System & User LED’s

Power Supply – 5V/2A via USB-C port

Dimensions 140 x 95 x 21 mm (including mounting thread)

For more information on the reTerminal and to register your interest and receive a $5 discount coupon, jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : Seeed Studio : CNX Software

