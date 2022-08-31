Capsule Pro motorized camera controller and slider

Photographers searching for an easy way to control their camera or phone may be interested in a new motorized camera controller and camera slider aptly named the Capsule Pro. Launched via Kickstarter and designed by the engineers at MIOPS the camera control head is perfect for time-lapse photography as well as panoramas and adding extra creativity to your shots.

Perfect for 360° product photography and videography the Capsule Pro comes complete with its own companion smartphone application allowing you to control every aspect of your photography. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £256 (depending on current exchange rates).

” Timelapse has always been one of the most compelling videos for anyone to watch. If there’s anything more appealing than timelapse, it’s motion timelapse. Now you can easily add Pan or Tilt motion to your timelapse videos thanks to CAPSULE PRO, and even linear motion by combining it with MIOPS Slider. CAPSULE PRO is a great companion for time-lapse, panorama, 360-degree photography, and videography. It will impress you with its ease of installation and use, as well as its powerful features. It is now very easy to take motion shots, whether single-axis or multi-axis. “

Camera controller

Assuming that the Capsule Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Capsule Pro motorized camera controller project checkout the promotional video below.

“CAPSULE PRO is also ideal for panorama shots. Adjust the angle you want to shoot, whether single-axis or multi-axis, and let CAPSULE PRO do the rest. All you have to do is to combine the photos taken with great precision and create that unique photo. Thanks to the Turntable add-on, it is now very easy to take 360-degree product photos. Moreover, by automatically rotating in degrees of precision you want. Go beyond ordinary movements with CAPSULE PRO. It is now very easy to take more dynamic and interesting shots by defining more than 2 keyframes.”

“Thanks to the user-friendly iOS and Android mobile application, you can easily configure all modes and start using them in seconds. CAPSULE PRO stands out with its stronger but quieter motor compared to its ancestor, the first generation CAPSULE PRO.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the motorized camera controller, jump over to the official Capsule Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

