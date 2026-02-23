UniFi Industrial Launches a 10Gb Wi-Fi 7 Gateway for Harsh Environments

This month the UniFi Industrial initiative by Ubiquiti introduces a product line tailored for demanding industrial settings. Leading this lineup is the Cloud Gateway Industrial, a fanless device engineered to withstand harsh conditions such as extreme temperatures, dust, and moisture. Its rugged design eliminates moving parts, reducing the likelihood of mechanical failure and lowering maintenance requirements. This makes it well-suited for applications in manufacturing, outdoor installations, and remote locations.

This breakdown examines key features, including PoE+ 90W ports for simplified device integration and remote SIM slots that support cellular connectivity in areas with limited wired infrastructure. It also explores the modular design of the Cloud Gateway Industrial, which allows for flexible deployment, and its centralized management system for overseeing networks across multiple sites. These details provide a clear understanding of how to deploy and maintain reliable networking solutions in challenging environments.

UniFi Industrial Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The UniFi Industrial product line is designed for extreme environments, featuring rugged, fanless construction to withstand harsh conditions like high temperatures, dust, and moisture, making sure long-term reliability.

The Cloud Gateway Industrial is the flagship product, offering advanced features such as Wi-Fi 7 support, PoE+ 90W ports, internal SD storage, and remote SIM slots for seamless connectivity and high performance in industrial settings.

A modular design allows versatile deployment options, including flat, vertical, under-desk, wall, and rack mounting, allowing optimized placement and efficient use of space.

Centralized management tools provide streamlined oversight of multiple deployments from a single, license-free interface, reducing administrative overhead and making sure consistent network performance.

The UniFi Industrial initiative redefines industrial networking by combining durability, flexibility, and advanced connectivity, offering innovative solutions tailored to the unique demands of industrial operations.

Engineered for Harsh Environments

Industrial environments often present tough conditions where equipment reliability is paramount. The UniFi Industrial product line is carefully designed to withstand these challenges. Featuring a rugged, fanless construction, these devices are built to endure extreme temperatures, dust, and moisture. This design ensures consistent performance in demanding locations such as manufacturing facilities, outdoor installations, and remote sites.

By eliminating moving parts like fans, the devices not only reduce the risk of mechanical failure but also minimize maintenance requirements. This durability translates into long-term reliability, making the UniFi Industrial series a dependable choice for critical operations. Whether deployed in high-heat environments or areas prone to dust and moisture, these devices are built to perform under pressure.

Cloud Gateway Industrial: Advanced Features

The Cloud Gateway Industrial stands out as the centerpiece of the UniFi Industrial series, offering a range of advanced features tailored to industrial applications. Key capabilities include:

Wi-Fi 7 Support: Provides ultra-fast wireless speeds and low latency, making it ideal for high-bandwidth applications such as real-time monitoring and data-intensive processes.

Provides ultra-fast wireless speeds and low latency, making it ideal for high-bandwidth applications such as real-time monitoring and data-intensive processes. PoE+ 90W Ports: Equipped with multiple Power over Ethernet (PoE+) ports delivering up to 90W of power, this feature simplifies the integration of devices like cameras, satellite terminals, and downstream switches without requiring additional cabling.

Equipped with multiple Power over Ethernet (PoE+) ports delivering up to 90W of power, this feature simplifies the integration of devices like cameras, satellite terminals, and downstream switches without requiring additional cabling. Internal SD Storage: Built-in storage ensures the seamless operation of the full suite of UniFi applications, even in remote or isolated locations where external storage may not be feasible.

Built-in storage ensures the seamless operation of the full suite of UniFi applications, even in remote or isolated locations where external storage may not be feasible. Remote SIM Slots: Assists easy provisioning and pairs seamlessly with the UniFi 5G Outdoor for reliable cellular connectivity, making sure uninterrupted communication in areas with limited wired infrastructure.

These features make the Cloud Gateway Industrial a versatile solution for both centralized and distributed network setups. Its ability to adapt to the unique demands of industrial environments ensures reliable performance across a wide range of applications.

Introducing UniFi Industrial

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on networking and hardware.

Modular Design for Deployment Versatility

Flexibility is a core principle of the UniFi Industrial initiative, and the Cloud Gateway Industrial exemplifies this with its modular design. The device’s enclosure supports multiple installation configurations, including flat, vertical desktop, under-desk, wall, and rack mounting. This adaptability allows you to optimize placement based on specific operational needs, making sure efficient use of space and resources.

The modular design also includes a transformable deployment system that enhances flexibility further. A power supply tray is integrated to assist clean and organized rack setups, allowing quick reconfiguration without disrupting operations. Whether managing a single site or coordinating multiple locations, this modular approach simplifies both initial installation and future upgrades.

Efficient Centralized Management

Managing complex networks across multiple sites can be a challenging task, but UniFi Industrial addresses this with its streamlined centralized management capabilities. The new site manager orchestration tool allows you to oversee multiple deployments from a single, license-free interface. This unified approach reduces administrative overhead and ensures consistent performance across all locations.

With centralized management, you can remotely monitor network health, configure devices, and deploy updates, all from a single platform. This capability not only saves time and resources but also minimizes downtime, a critical factor in industrial operations where continuous connectivity is essential. By simplifying network management, UniFi Industrial enables you to focus on optimizing operations rather than troubleshooting connectivity issues.

Redefining Industrial Networking

The UniFi Industrial initiative sets a new standard for industrial networking by combining rugged design, advanced connectivity, and centralized management. The Cloud Gateway Industrial embodies this vision with its modular enclosure, transformable deployment system, and innovative features designed for extreme environments.

Whether you’re managing remote facilities, optimizing large-scale deployments, or making sure reliable connectivity in challenging conditions, UniFi Industrial offers the tools you need to succeed. By prioritizing durability, flexibility, and operational efficiency, this product line redefines what is possible in industrial networking, providing solutions that are as reliable as they are innovative.

Media Credit: Ubiquiti



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.