DiveDrive jet propelled underwater dive scooter

DiveDrive is an innovative underwater scooter that’s set to transform how we explore the ocean’s depths. This state-of-the-art diving propulsion system features a powerful motor that can adjust its speed dynamically while underwater. This unique feature allows you to control your speed and direction single-handedly, offering an unmatched level of control and flexibility during your underwater adventures.

The powerful motor of DiveDrive is not just about speed. It’s a high-performance engine that delivers robust performance without creating excessive noise or vibration. This quiet and smooth operation allows you to observe marine life without causing any disturbance, ensuring your exploration is as respectful to the underwater environment as possible.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $699 or £543 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Underwater Dive Scooter

Speed control is crucial for any underwater scooter, and DiveDrive excels in this aspect. The scooter uses a magnetic switch to control speed, reducing the risk of damage and improving usability. This magnetic control system ensures you can adjust your speed smoothly and efficiently, enhancing your overall underwater experience.

But DiveDrive isn’t just about performance; it’s also about sustainability. The scooter is made from RoHS-certified materials, making it an eco-friendly product. These materials ensure that your underwater exploration doesn’t harm the environment, aligning your adventurous spirit with a commitment to preserving our planet.

The scooter uses a single spiral motor, also known as a single-coil engine, to provide powerful propulsion. Despite its power, the scooter remains lightweight and portable due to its compact design. This combination of power and portability makes DiveDrive an ideal companion for all your underwater adventures, whether you’re an experienced diver or a novice.

Water Propulsion System

DiveDrive’s propulsion system is another standout feature. It uses a thrust mechanism that draws in water from 19 inlets and converts it into linear motion. This innovative system ensures swift operation, allowing the scooter to reach a maximum speed of 4.7 mph, making it a powerful tool for underwater exploration.

If the DiveDrive campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the DiveDrive underwater scooter project peek the promotional video below.

Despite its high-speed operation, DiveDrive is designed to resist damage from floating debris or other objects. This debris resistance feature ensures that your scooter remains reliable, even in challenging underwater conditions, providing you with peace of mind as you explore the depths. DiveDrive also features an LED light indicator that allows you to monitor the battery status. This feature ensures that you’re always aware of your scooter’s power status, allowing you to plan your underwater exploration accordingly and avoid being stranded due to a drained battery.

The scooter also includes an action camera mount, allowing you to document your underwater adventures. This feature ensures that you can share your experiences with others, making your adventures even more memorable. For those seeking more speed and excitement, DiveDrive offers a dual mode underwater scooter operation. By using a connector, you can link two DiveDrives together, effectively doubling your speed and excitement, and turning your solo exploration into a thrilling tandem adventure.

DiveDrive is a cutting-edge underwater scooter that combines advanced technology, a powerful motor, speed control, direction control, quiet operation, magnetic control, eco-friendly materials, a single spiral motor, lightweight and portable design, innovative propulsion system, high-speed operation, debris resistance, LED light indicator, action camera mount, and dual mode operation into one compact and efficient package. DiveDrive takes your underwater exploration to new heights, making every dive an unforgettable adventure.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the underwater scooter, jump over to the official DiveDrive crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

