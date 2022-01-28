Uncharted film final trailer before February 18th premier

If like us you are looking forward to the premier of the new Uncharted film next month starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. You are sure to enjoy this final teaser trailer released by Sony Pictures Entertainment, providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline that sees the crew racing for a $5 billion prize.

As you properly already know the film is based on the Uncharted PlayStation gaming franchise and Tom Holland will take on the role of the iconic Nathan Drake with Victor “Sully” Sullivan played by Mark Wahlberg. The Uncharted film storyline place years before the events of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, a young Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan go up against a wealthy, ruthless fortune hunter and his mercenaries to claim a lost fortune in gold from the voyages of Magellan while also tracking clues that may lead to Drake’s long-lost brother, Sam.

Uncharted film teaser trailer

“Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together. “

Source : Sony

