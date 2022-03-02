Umma supernatural horror film starring Sandra Oh premiers March 18th

Sony Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming supernatural horror film Umma. Directed by Iris K. Shim the film will be premiering worldwide on March 18, 2022. Umma stars Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi.

Umma film 2022

“Umma, which is the Korean word for “mother,” follows Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

In January 2020, it was announced Sandra Oh had joined the cast of the film, with Iris K. Shim, directing from a screenplay she wrote, with Sam Raimi producing under his Raimi Productions banner. In October 2020, Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi joined the cast of the film, with Stage 6 Films set to produce, and Sony Pictures Releasing to distribute.”

Source : Sony Pictures

