Firestarter Stephen King’s horror film starring Zac Efron premiers May 15th

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Firestarter. Offering horror fans a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller of the same name. The Firestarter 2022 film will premiere in theatres in a few months’ time and available to watch from May 13, 2022. Firestarter stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Michael Greyeyes and Kurtwood Smith.

Firestarter follows the story of a small girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers, who fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. Check out the latest film trailer released by Universal, to see what you can expect from the Stephen King adaptation.

“For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon; Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong; American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Tomorrow War) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction. “

Stephen King’s Firestarter 2022 film starring Zac Efron

“Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family’s location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes; Wild Indian, Rutherford Falls) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans. “

Source : Universal Pictures

