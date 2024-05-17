Phillips Evnia 49M2C8900L QD-OLED Ultrawide Monitor

The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L, a new ultra wide display has been specifically designed to transform the way gamers experience their favorite titles. As the newest member of the prestigious Evnia 8000 ultrawide monitor series, this monitor is designed to deliver unrivaled visual fidelity, lightning-fast performance, and an immersive gaming experience like no other.

The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L features an impressive 48.9-inch QD-OLED panel, a technology that combines the deep blacks and infinite contrast of OLED with the vibrant colors and brightness of Quantum Dot technology. This marriage of innovative display technologies results in a visual experience that is nothing short of breathtaking. The monitor’s expansive 32:9 SuperWide aspect ratio provides an all-encompassing field of view, allowing gamers to fully immerse themselves in the virtual worlds they explore.

The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L’s commitment to visual excellence is further exemplified by its VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and VESA ClearMR 8000 certifications, ensuring that gamers can enjoy the deepest blacks, brightest highlights, and smoothest motion without any compromise. The monitor’s 1800R curvature gently wraps around the user’s peripheral vision, enhancing the sense of immersion and reducing eye strain during extended gaming sessions.

QD-OLED Ultrawide Monitor Technology

The QD-OLED panel in the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L is a true catalyst, offering a level of color accuracy and vibrancy that surpasses traditional LCD and OLED displays. With a 10-bit color depth and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, this monitor can display over a billion colors with stunning precision. Whether you’re exploring lush forests, navigating neon-lit cityscapes, or admiring the subtle hues of a character’s skin, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L brings every detail to life with unparalleled realism.

The monitor’s expansive 48.9-inch screen size and 32:9 aspect ratio provide a seamless alternative to multi-monitor setups, eliminating the need for bezels that can break immersion. This allows gamers to enjoy a panoramic view of their virtual worlds without any distractions, making it easier to spot enemies, admire sweeping landscapes, and stay focused on the task at hand.

Lightning-Fast Performance for Competitive Gaming

In the world of competitive gaming, every millisecond counts. The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L ultrawide monitor rises to the challenge with its 144 Hz refresh rate and astonishing 0.03 ms GtG response time, ensuring that gamers can react to on-screen action with unparalleled speed and precision. This combination of high refresh rate and low response time virtually eliminates motion blur and ghosting, allowing gamers to track fast-moving objects with ease and land their shots with pinpoint accuracy.

To further enhance the gaming experience, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L features a dedicated SmartImage Game mode, which optimizes visuals for different game genres. Whether you’re playing a fast-paced first-person shooter, a strategic real-time strategy game, or an immersive role-playing adventure, this monitor adapts to deliver the best possible image quality and performance.

Elevate Your Gaming with Advanced Features

In addition to its outstanding visual performance, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience. The monitor’s Ambiglow lighting system creates an immersive atmosphere by projecting a halo of light that syncs with the on-screen action, extending the visual experience beyond the screen’s boundaries.

For gamers who frequently switch between multiple devices, the MultiClient Integrated KVM switch allows seamless control of two separate PCs with a single keyboard and mouse, streamlining the gaming setup and reducing clutter. The monitor also features a 4-port USB hub and a USB-C input with up to 90 W USB Power Delivery, providing convenient connectivity options for gaming peripherals and fast-charging capabilities for compatible devices.

Pricing & Availability

The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L also prioritizes user comfort and well-being with its LowBlue Mode, which reduces potentially harmful blue light emissions, and its height-adjustable stand, ensuring an ergonomic viewing position during extended gaming sessions. The monitor’s sleek, modern design has already garnered recognition, winning the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award in 2023.

With its impressive specifications, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L represents an exceptional value for gamers seeking the ultimate gaming monitor. Set to launch in May 2024 at an MSRP of £869.99, this monitor offers a level of performance and immersion that justifies its price point, making it an attractive option for serious gamers who demand the best.



