Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide 2.8/17 Art Lens hits Kickstarter

Photographic accessory, camera and lens manufacturer Lomography has returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their new Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide 2.8/17 Art Lens. Created to provide photographers with a “brand new perspective”, offering a lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras and compatible with analogue and digital M mounts. With an impressive 103° field of view and 17 mm focal length, your photographs will exaggerate relative size and boast dramatic depth for “intense, immense, impactful imagery” combined with classic Lomography vignetting, colors and saturation.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $399 or £294 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Lomography Atoll campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Lomography Atoll ultra wide camera lens project play the promotional video below.

“Stop still amid the sea of city-slickers coursing through the gritty streets, wade deep into the dark-green forest and swim among the towering pines, cast off into the sandy desert, voyage into vast open vistas, surf the sidewalk, cruise through the crowds and glide along the great open road. Take a deep breath, dive in with your eyes wide open, set your sights on new ultra-wide possibilities and drench every inch of your shots in stunning detail with the Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide Art Lens.”

Here’s what you can do with the Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide Art Lens:

– Get intrepid – designed for full-frame mirrorless Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E cameras and rangefinder coupled for M mount analogue and digital cameras

– Stay extra – impressive ultra-wide 103ş field of view with minimal distortion, vibrant colors and strong contrast

– Go bold – closest focusing distance of 0.1 m with Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E cameras and 0.25 m with M mount cameras

– Be brave – enhanced rectilinear optic design for eye-popping colors and stunning saturation even in low-light situations

– Roam free – compact prime lens optimized for photo and video with helicoid focusing mechanism, dampened aperture control ring and short focus throw

“With the Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide Art Lens you will see the world like never before. Now you can capture landscape, action, street and travel photography as well as breathtaking film from dynamic documentary to awe-inspiring action-adventure in jaw-dropping detail with digital and analogue cameras. Your ultra-wide shots will exaggerate relative size and boast impressive depth for eye-catching, inspiring, immersive photography and film.”

Technical Specifications :



Focal Length: 17 mm

Format Coverage: 35 mm/ full-frame

Field of View: 103º

Lotus Lens Hood: Yes

Lens Construction: 13 multicoated elements, 10 groups

Focusing: Manual

Closest Focus Distance: 0.1 m (Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E), 0.25 m (M)

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Aperture Construction: 8 blades, f/2.8 – f/22

Aperture Ring: Dampened

Depth of Field Scale: Yes

Mount: Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E (with close-up lens base) & M (native)

Electronic Contacts: No

M Mount Rangefinder Coupling: Yes

M Mount Frameline: 28 mm

External Optical Viewfinder: Yes

Materials: Sandblasted anodized aluminum

Dimensions (including lotus lens hood and close-up lens base): 87 mm (Canon RF), 91 mm (Nikon Z), 89 mm (Sony E), ø73 mm × 79 mm (M)

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the ultra wide camera lens, jump over to the official Lomography Atoll crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

